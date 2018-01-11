Amazon Dash Replenishment means your printer can reorder its own ink before it runs out

Building a slide deck, pitch, or presentation? Here are the big takeaways:

Several companies are working with Amazon to create smart devices that are able to reorder things on their own through Amazon Dash Replenishment program.

The technology could cut down on time spent restocking office supplies, and reduce the likelihood of the printer being out of ink because it could automatically reorder it when needed.

Soon, the office printer may be able to order its own ink. Amazon is working with several electronic brands to develop connected devices that can automatically reorder consumables when they are running low, the company announced Wednesday.

Participating brands are using the Amazon Dash Replenishment service to help develop the devices. Auto reorders may mean office workers will have to worry less about running out of products and will be able to devote time spent ordering office supplies to other tasks.

SEE: Internet of Things policy (Tech Pro Research)

The smart devices will employ multiple sensors to track consumables, including weight and pressure flow, the press release said. When the device senses it is low on something it needs, like ink or toner in a printer, it will order it before it runs out.

"We've all felt the frustration of realizing we're out of something we frequently use, so it's no surprise customers are loving the convenience of Dash Replenishment, which makes shopping for everyday consumables completely disappear," Daniel Rausch, Amazon's vice president of Smart Home, said in the release.

Two brands-Epson and HP-are working on smart printers that can reorder ink. Other brands, like Kenmore and 3M, are developing smart home appliances and air filters that can order supplies they may need, according to the release. Illy already launched a smart coffee machine that monitors capsule usage.

Amazon also announced the Virtual Dash Button Service, a software development kit (SDK) that enables third parties to offer Amazon Dash buttons on their screened devices. Interested businesses need to email Amazon to request access, but the program will be open to the public in the coming months, our sister site ZDNet said.

Stay informed, click here to subscribe to the TechRepublic Next Big Thing newsletter. Subscribe

Also see