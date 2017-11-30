Amazon launches Cloud9 developer environment for writing, running, debugging code in browser

On Thursday, at the 2017 AWS re:Invent in Las Vegas, leaders at Amazon Web Services (AWS) announced Cloud9, an integrated development environment (IDE) that allows for writing, running, and debugging code in the browser.

Out of the box, Cloud9 will support programming languages like Javascript, Python, PHP, and more. This will streamline the process for developers, as they won't have to install separate toolchains or compilers to work with these languages. It also supports serverless applications as well, a blog post said.

Cloud9 is built on an acquisition that AWS made in 2016 of c9.io IDE, and the open source Ace Editor, the post said. The goal of the environment is to make it easier for developers to collaborate and work together, while also improving the productivity of individual developers.

Collaboration is one of the biggest value points of Cloud9. With a few clicks, a developer can invite another developer (as long as they're an IAM user) into their development environment so they can work together on the same project.

"You can see what files they're working on, where their cursors are, and even share a terminal," the post said. "The chat features is useful as well."

Cloud9's editing features include standard IDE features like "live syntax checking, auto-indent, auto-completion, code folding, split panes, version control integration, multiple cursors and selections," the post said. However, it also will have no lag when typing, includes built-in themes, and supports more than 40 language modes as well. It has Vim mode and a keybinding editor, too. It has pre-installed debugging tools, but you can add additional tools if needed.

According to the post, once you create an environment, you'll be prompted to choose SSH access to a machine or to choose an instance type with an auto-hibernate time. The auto-hibernate feature could save money by hibernating the environment a short time after you cease use of the IDE itself. An additional AWS Resources tab will give you access to Lambda functions for work in serverless applications.

AWS Cloud9 is available in the US West (Oregon), US East (Ohio), US East (N.Virginia), EU (Ireland), and Asia Pacific (Singapore) regions, the post said. And, as long as you pay for the compute and storage that underpin it, there's no additional charge for the service.

