Amazon launches unified AWS Auto Scaling across cloud apps

Building a slide deck, pitch, or presentation? Here are the big takeaways:

AWS Auto Scaling offers unified scaling across EC2 Auto Scaling groups, EC2 Spot Fleets, ECS tasks, DynamoDB tables, DynamoDB Global Secondary Indexes, and Aurora Replicas.

AWS Auto Scaling could make it easier to manage cloud infrastructure, helping some companies more fully realize the potential of the cloud.

On Tuesday, Amazon Web Services (AWS) announced Auto Scaling, a new service that will unify scalability across multiple AWS services from a single interface.

According to an AWS blog post, Auto Scaling will work on "EC2 Auto Scaling groups, EC2 Spot Fleets, ECS tasks, DynamoDB tables, DynamoDB Global Secondary Indexes, and Aurora Replicas that are part of your application, as described by an AWS CloudFormation stack or in AWS Elastic Beanstalk."

Basically, the new feature takes the existing auto scaling functionality specific to each of these services and makes them easier to deploy from a single spot. This could make it less complicated for developers and AWS admins to manage their cloud resources, saving time and money in the process.

SEE: Cloud computing policy (Tech Pro Research)

Whereas one used to have to set an alarm or create complex scaling actions for each individual service, Auto Scaling allows for a point-and-click approach to scaling, the post said. Once the user tells it what resources and services they are working with, it can determine what can be scaled and help the user build a plan for scaling.

According to the post, the new Auto Scaling feature will also limit some of the trade-offs associated with certain scaling thresholds. Multiple scaling options mean that a user can optimize for availability, cost, or somewhere in between.

"In addition to optimizing for availability, cost, or a blend of both, you can also set a custom scaling threshold," the post said. "In each case, AWS Auto Scaling will create scaling policies on your behalf, including appropriate upper and lower bounds for each resource."

After heading into the Auto Scaling Console, a user simply clicks on the stack they wish to scale before choosing their desired resources and scaling strategy. Auto Scaling will then propose a scaling plan, which the user can review before approving, the post said.

AWS Auto Scaling is available now in the US East (Northern Virginia), US East (Ohio), US West (Oregon), EU (Ireland), and Asia Pacific (Singapore) regions. More regions are coming, the post said. There's no additional cost associated with the service, as users "pay only for the CloudWatch Alarms that it creates and any AWS resources that you consume," the post noted.

Stay informed, click here to subscribe to the TechRepublic Cloud Insights newsletter. Subscribe

Also see