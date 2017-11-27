Amazon media services make it easier for companies to create, manage video in the cloud

On Monday at AWS re:Invent in Las Vegas, Amazon Web Services (AWS) announced an integrated suite of media services to enable companies to create video workflows in the cloud.

The five AWS Elemental Media Services allow customers to build end-to-end workflows for both live and on-demand video, with the goals of improving reliability, increasing scale, monetizing video offerings, and reducing the total cost of ownership for processing video content in the cloud. The videos are professional quality, and can deliver content across different devices, according to a press release.

One benefit is that customers can build customized video applications, and pay only for the tech resources they actually use—eliminating the need for upfront investments, the release noted.

In the past, companies that wanted to provide secure, reliable videos across devices had to work with expensive, specialized broadcast equipment. AWS Elemental Media Services automate the video management processes that were traditionally complex and labor-intensive.

"With AWS Elemental Media Services, which combine the proven broadcast-quality video solutions from AWS Elemental with the security, durability, availability, and scalability of AWS, video providers can focus on making great content that is delivered via the cloud instead of building and maintaining on-premises video infrastructure," the press release noted.

This means that projects that once took months or even years, such as setting up 24/7 live broadcast channels, converting a library of video-on-demand assets for distribution, or streaming a large live event, can now be completed in a short amount of time.

The services also allow video providers to incorporate personalized ads into streaming video to create additional revenue through their content.

"We built AWS Elemental Media Services to let customers focus on delivering top-quality video reliably to any device, everywhere, without the undifferentiated heavy lifting of managing infrastructure," Alex Dunlap, general manager at AWS Elemental, said in the release. "This not only helps traditional video providers innovate faster, but it also opens up new opportunities for startups, government agencies, schools, and multinational enterprises that, before today, had limited access to premium-quality video technology."

AWS Elemental Media Services include the following individual services, according to the release:

AWS Elemental MediaConvert: Format and compress video-on-demand content for delivery to virtually any playback device, with high-quality video transcoding and broadcast-level features.

AWS Elemental MediaLive: Encode broadcast-grade live video for televisions or connected devices. Quickly stand up broadcast channels or live events and deliver them reliably to your viewers.

AWS Elemental MediaPackage: Prepare and protect live video streams for delivery to internet devices with rich playback experience features such as start-over TV.

AWS Elemental MediaStore: Deliver video from high-performance storage optimized for media.

AWS Elemental MediaTailor: Insert targeted advertising into your video without sacrificing quality to increase viewer engagement and boost revenues.

Major content providers currently using the services include BT, Pac-12 Networks, Amazon Prime Video, Fox Sports Australia, and fuboTV.

