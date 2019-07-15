Amazon Prime Day 2019: Best deals on AirPods, Fitbits, Fire HD tablets, and more

TechRepublic's 2019 Amazon Prime Day guide highlights the biggest bargains for professionals, tech enthusiasts, and home office workers.

Amazon Prime Day 2019: The business strategy behind the sale ZDNet's Larry Dignan explains that, yes, Amazon Prime Day is a big shopping bonanza for 48 hours, but there are some business perks that come with launching one of the e-commerce giant's biggest events.

Shoppers, prepare your wallets: It's the 5th annual Amazon Prime Day. TechRepublic will continue to update this article with our picks for the best deals for professionals, tech enthusiasts, and home office workers.

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day was originally a one-off celebration of the 20th anniversary of Amazon's founding in 2015, with discounts on Amazon-branded devices such as the Fire tablet, as well as deals from third-party brands and sellers. The deals on Prime Day are generally seen as on par with Black Friday and Cyber Monday, though they are limited to Amazon Prime members. Because of the success of the first Prime Day, Amazon has continued the tradition each year.

After an uneven start to Prime Day 2018, Amazon exceeded sales of every Black Friday and Cyber Monday in the e-commerce giant's history, and the company is aiming to break that record again in 2019.

One key difference from last year is Amazon's deal to directly sell Apple devices, making Prime Day a likely source for great deals on iPad, Macbook Air, and Apple AirPods.

When is Amazon Prime Day 2019?

Each year, Amazon Prime Day sales start earlier and last longer, with Amazon Prime Day 2019 starting at midnight, Pacific Time, on July 15 and running through July 16—in total, 48 hours of savings.

Where are Amazon Prime Day 2019 deals available?

Amazon Prime Day deals will be available in the US, Canada, Mexico, UK, Spain, Italy, Germany, France, Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg, Austria, India, the United Arab Emirates, Australia, Singapore, China, and Japan.

That said, Amazon accounts—and therefore Amazon Prime memberships—do not cross borders. Users with an Amazon.com account, for example, cannot use their Prime membership benefits on Amazon.co.jp.

You can sign up for a free trial of Amazon Prime. University students can register here for a 6-month free trial of Amazon Prime.

Amazon Prime Day 2019: The best deals for professionals

These deals are available (unless otherwise indicated) on Amazon as of July 15 and July 16.

Apple

Amazon products

Laptops

Computer hardware and accessories

Smart home

Mobile phones and accessories

Earphones and audio equipment

Wearable tech

Cameras

How to find the best Amazon Prime Day 2019 deals

Amazon Prime Day 2019: How to use Alexa to find the best deals ZDNet breaks down all of the ways that Amazon Prime members can use Alexa to shop, find the best deals, track their packages, and more when shopping on Amazon.

Taking feedback to heart following last year's Prime Day, Amazon is working to increase discoverability of deals.

The Prime Day 2019 Hub is the portal from which general availability of Prime Day deals can be found. In previous events, new deals were posted every five minutes.

The Amazon Assistant plugin provides product comparisons, offers shortcuts to category hubs, and sends desktop notifications when deals you are watching go live.

With voice shopping, you can ask your Alexa-enabled device "Alexa, what are your deals" followed by "Alexa, add [the item] to my cart." Alexa will confirm before placing your order, though a 4-digit pin can be established in-app to prevent accidental purchases.

Amazon's typical "Gold Box" deals of the day should be slightly more golden during Prime Day. Assuming Prime Day is like last year's event, there will be new "Lightning Deals" every five minutes, and these typically are limited quantity deals, with popular offerings snapped up in minutes.

Amazon offers digital coupons for various products, including electronics, toys, and sundries.

Not an Amazon Prime subscriber? Here's what the competition is offering

Amazon is not the only online retailer offering sales on Prime Day—other retailers will be counter-programming Prime Day sales with discounts of their own to entice buyers who do not have a Prime membership.

Though not necessarily Prime Day-related, OWC announced sales on two SSDs, setting new record lows:

If you're really pining for the brick-and-mortar retail experience, the Internet Archive has a collection of KMart Radio audio tapes from the early 1990s you can listen to while you shop.

