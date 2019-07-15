Amazon Prime Day 2019: Best deals on AirPods, Fitbits, Fire HD tablets, and more

TechRepublic's 2019 Amazon Prime Day guide highlights the biggest bargains for professionals, tech enthusiasts, and home office workers.
Shoppers, prepare your wallets: It's the 5th annual Amazon Prime Day. TechRepublic will continue to update this article with our picks for the best deals for professionals, tech enthusiasts, and home office workers.
What is Amazon Prime Day?
Amazon Prime Day was originally a one-off celebration of the 20th anniversary of Amazon's founding in 2015, with discounts on Amazon-branded devices such as the Fire tablet, as well as deals from third-party brands and sellers. The deals on Prime Day are generally seen as on par with Black Friday and Cyber Monday, though they are limited to Amazon Prime members. Because of the success of the first Prime Day, Amazon has continued the tradition each year.
After an uneven start to Prime Day 2018, Amazon exceeded sales of every Black Friday and Cyber Monday in the e-commerce giant's history, and the company is aiming to break that record again in 2019.
One key difference from last year is Amazon's deal to directly sell Apple devices, making Prime Day a likely source for great deals on iPad, Macbook Air, and Apple AirPods.
When is Amazon Prime Day 2019?
Each year, Amazon Prime Day sales start earlier and last longer, with Amazon Prime Day 2019 starting at midnight, Pacific Time, on July 15 and running through July 16—in total, 48 hours of savings.
Where are Amazon Prime Day 2019 deals available?
Amazon Prime Day deals will be available in the US, Canada, Mexico, UK, Spain, Italy, Germany, France, Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg, Austria, India, the United Arab Emirates, Australia, Singapore, China, and Japan.
That said, Amazon accounts—and therefore Amazon Prime memberships—do not cross borders. Users with an Amazon.com account, for example, cannot use their Prime membership benefits on Amazon.co.jp.
You can sign up for a free trial of Amazon Prime. University students can register here for a 6-month free trial of Amazon Prime.
Amazon Prime Day 2019: The best deals for professionals
These deals are available (unless otherwise indicated) on Amazon as of July 15 and July 16.
Apple
- Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case - Sale price: $179 ($20 savings)
- Apple iPad 128GB - Sale price: $299 ($130 savings) [Update: Currently unavailable]
Amazon products
- Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote (includes $45 Sling TV credit) - Sale price: $14.99
- Fire TV 4K Stick with Alexa Voice Remote - Sale price: $24.99 ($25 savings)
- Fire TV Cube, hands-free with Alexa and 4K Ultra HD (includes $45 Sling TV credit) - Sale price: $69.99 ($50 savings)
- Fire TV Recast - Sale price: Staring at $129.99 ($100 savings)
- Echo (2nd Generation) - Smart speaker with Alexa and Dolby processing - Sale price: $49.99 ($50 savings)
- Echo Dot (3rd Gen) - Sale price: $22/three for $59.99 ($27.99 savings)
- Echo Show (2nd Gen) - Sale price $159.99 ($70 savings)
- Echo Plus (2nd Gen) - Sale price: $109.99 ($40 savings)
- Echo Input - Sale price: $14.99 ($20 savings)
- All-New Fire 7 Tablet (7" display, 16 GB) - Sale price: $29.99/two for $49.98 ($20 savings)
- Fire HD 8 Tablet (8" HD Display, 16 GB) - Sale price: $49.99/two for $79.98 ($30 savings)
- Fire HD 10 Tablet with Alexa Hands-Free, 10.1" 1080p Full HD Display, 32 GB - Sale price: $99.99/two for $179.98 ($50 savings)
Laptops
- Chromebooks - Up to 40% off
- Chuwi AeroBook: 13.3-inch full-view screen Intel core laptop - Sale price: $399 ($100 savings)
Computer hardware and accessories
- Select Drives and Storage Products - 11-47% off
- Select SanDisk and WD Storage and Memory Products - 20-71% off
- Plugable Ultra-Portable Bluetooth Folding Keyboard - Sale price: $54.95 ($10.99 savings)
- Plugable Performance Full-Size Mechanical Keyboard - Sale price: $54.95 ($15.04 savings)
- Plugable USB C Cube Mini Docking Station - Sale price: $79.95
- Plugable USB C Dock with Charging Compatible with Thunderbolt 3 and USB-C - Sale price: $129 ($25.80 savings)
- Plugable USB Hub, 10 Port - USB 2.0 with 20W Power Adapter and Two Flip-Up Ports - Sale price: $32.95 ($6.59 savings)
- eero Home WiFi System - Sale price: $199 ($200 savings)
- eero Pro – Advanced Pro-Grade Tri-Band Mesh WiFi System - Sale price: $99 ($100 savings)
Smart home
- ECOVACS DEEBOT 500 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner - Sale price: $169.99 ($110 savings)
- eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S (Slim), Robot Vacuum Cleaner - Sale price: $149 ($80.99 savings)
- Chamberlin MyQ Smart Garage Door Opener with Smartphone Control - Sale price: $44.98 ($5 savings)
- myQ Smart Garage Door Opener + Amazon Cloud Cam | Key Smart Garage Kit - Sale price: $164.98 ($47 savings)
Mobile phones and accessories
- PhoneSoap products - 25% off
- Plugable Phone Cube Compatible with Samsung DeX Dock - Sale price: $99
- iOttie Easy One Touch Connect with Alexa Built in for iOS + Android - Sale price: $69.95 (15% off; discount code: "15CONNECT")
- iOttie Easy One Touch Wireless Qi Fast Charge Car Mount Kit - Sale price: $49.95
- iOttie Easy One Touch 4 Dash & Windshield Car Mount Phone Holder - Sale price: $24.95
- iOttie iON Wireless Fast Charging Stand - Sale price: $39.95
- Square Reader for magstripe (Lightning Connector) - Sale price: $7.90 ($2.09 savings)
Earphones and audio equipment
- Phiaton CURVE BT 120 NC - Sale price: White model - $74.99 ($15 savings), black model - $79.99 ($20 savings)
- Samson G-Track Pro Professional USB Condenser Microphone - Sale price: $99.99 (deal available July 16, 5:05am-4:45pm PDT)
Wearable tech
- Fitbit Ionic Watch - Sale price: $199.95 ($50 savings)
- Fitbit Charge 3 Fitness Activity Tracker - $119.95 ($30 savings)
- Fossil Smartwatches - 28-40% off
Cameras
- Insta360 ONE X 360 Action Camera - Sale price: $339.95 (15% off)
- Ring Spotlight Cam Wired - Sale price: $139 ($60 savings)
- Ring Stick Up Cam Wired HD Security Camera - Sale price: $124.99 ($55 savings)
How to find the best Amazon Prime Day 2019 deals
Taking feedback to heart following last year's Prime Day, Amazon is working to increase discoverability of deals.
The Prime Day 2019 Hub is the portal from which general availability of Prime Day deals can be found. In previous events, new deals were posted every five minutes.
The Amazon Assistant plugin provides product comparisons, offers shortcuts to category hubs, and sends desktop notifications when deals you are watching go live.
With voice shopping, you can ask your Alexa-enabled device "Alexa, what are your deals" followed by "Alexa, add [the item] to my cart." Alexa will confirm before placing your order, though a 4-digit pin can be established in-app to prevent accidental purchases.
Amazon's typical "Gold Box" deals of the day should be slightly more golden during Prime Day. Assuming Prime Day is like last year's event, there will be new "Lightning Deals" every five minutes, and these typically are limited quantity deals, with popular offerings snapped up in minutes.
Amazon offers digital coupons for various products, including electronics, toys, and sundries.
Not an Amazon Prime subscriber? Here's what the competition is offering
Amazon is not the only online retailer offering sales on Prime Day—other retailers will be counter-programming Prime Day sales with discounts of their own to entice buyers who do not have a Prime membership.
Though not necessarily Prime Day-related, OWC announced sales on two SSDs, setting new record lows:
Micron 5100 Pro Series 960 GB TLC 3D NAND 2.5" SSD - $77.76 (OWC)
Micron 5100 ECO Series 3840 GB TLC 3D NAND 2.5" SSD - $347.74 (OWC)
If you're really pining for the brick-and-mortar retail experience, the Internet Archive has a collection of KMart Radio audio tapes from the early 1990s you can listen to while you shop.
