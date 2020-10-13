Amazon Prime Day 2020: Best laptop bags and backpacks for business pros

Get ready for the pending next normal: You and your laptop may not have left home together yet, but when you do, transport your devices both safely and stylishly.

You work remotely and aren't quite ready to travel on planes or trains. You may be chill, scoffing ergonomics and lounging in bed working off a laptop, or at the dining room table or kitchen counter, or, if you're really lucky, in a well-appointed home office.

Whatever your role in the dispersed workforce may be right now, you're likely ready to take your devices on the road—or at least another location, perhaps outdoors locally (masked, and socially distancing, of course) and adapt work from home to work from anywhere. Here's a look at the best, safest and most stylish laptop bags and backpacks Amazon is offering during Prime Day.

Disclaimer: The pricing and product availability information was accurate at the time of publication.

Yorepek Travel Laptop Backpack Yorepek This TSA friendly (eventually, you'll be ready to fly again), and sturdy backpack comes with a USB charging port. Unisex, it's also water-repellant with organizational pockets. A separate section for a laptop (up to 17") makes it easy to pull a laptop out when going through security. It measures 19.4" x 10.4 x14.96" and features three main multi-compartments, two side large zipped compartments, two side elastic net pockets, a front organizer pocket with detachable key fob and divider pockets which provide separate spaces for clothes, books, textbook, umbrella, water bottle, cell phones, iPad, notebook, laptop, wallet, cards, passport, stationery, pens, keys and more other small accessories. $34 at Amazon

Sossoon 17" laptop backpack Sossoon Not only will your laptop (and other devices, should you choose to include them) be secure in this backpack, but it's water resistant, unisex, and anti-theft. It also comes with a USB charger and cable. A hook on the left-side pocket of the laptop bag offers the ability to fasten the zipper of the main pocket and the computer pocket with the hook. The user will be able to tell if a thief is trying to steal and helps to ensure your safety in daily life. A hidden anti-theft pocket on the back further protects your items. $29 at Amazon

Shrradoo anti-theft laptop backpack Shrradoo This handy bag fits a 15.6" laptop and features a fixed anti-theft password lock, an external USB port, a dedicated laptop pocket, a side pocket for cups/bottles or umbrellas, easy-access front pocket, a key fob hook, sturdy handle, metal zippers, adjustable straps, binding buckles, a luggage strap/sleeve to slip onto wheeled luggage, and features what Shrradoo calls a "3D air-flow back," which is supposed to "rapidly dissipate heat." $29 at Amazon

Nubily Laptop Bag Nubily This tote bag holds a 15.6" laptop and to the untrained eye looks like a substantial, but elegant-with-clean-lines purse, which belies what can be described as a traveling home office, as it's ladened with nooks and crannies and specific sections for the busy working person. It is made of waterproof faux leather and has double handles and a detachable shoulder strap. The bag is 16.7" x 5.7" x 12.6". Inside, it has a small interior zip pocket for a wallet, two pen slots, two slip pockets designed to fit a mobile phone, glasses or mouse, two open compartments for files, books and charger, another zipped compartment for important papers, one compartment for an iPad (or tablet), and one padded laptop compartment. It's available in 10 colors. $39 at Amazon

Taygeer Laptop Bag Taygeer This is a much more traditional, and yet innocuous unisex, water-resistant, crossbody, shoulder-strapped bag which measures 15.74" x 3.15" x 11.8". It's available in black, grey and dark black. It has a front pocket designed for an iPad, pens and small accessories, a larger main pocket for a laptop and documents and front-organizer pockets for power banks, etc. and a zippered back pocket. It features a luggage strap/pass-through strap/trolley sleeve so it can easily be attached to a wheeled bag. It also has a removable shoulder strap. Taygeer reports it will hold a 15.6" laptop, an iPad, an iPhone, a plug-in charger and cable, a watch, a Bluetooth keyboard, a wall charger, four men's shirts, a water bottle, a small umbrella, four trade paperback sized books, three pens and a small (non-device) notebook. $26 at Amazon

Volher Laptop Backpack Vohler This combines the comfortable (it has padded straps) with the sleek, a backpack that looks clean and contemporary and can be carried by any gender. An outside elasticized pocket can hold a small umbrella, thermos or water bottle. It has a small front easy-access zipped pocket with organized slip pockets inside, a middle section for accessories, an external USB port, headphones port, and is water resistant, has adjustable straps, reflective effect (useful when walking at night) and "a multi-panel airflow design" at the back with an elastic pad, and mesh back. Additionally, it has an anti-theft back pocket and a luggage strap to attach to wheeled luggage. It's available in black, blue, grey and rose red. $32 at Amazon

Matien Backpack with Wheels Matien Let's be honest. Even if you're traveling from a parking lot to a building, if you've got your laptop bag filled with devices and accessories, it definitely would be easier to roll, like this Matien rolling laptop backpack. It may also prove invaluable if you have a bad back. Empty, it weighs 4.9 lbs. There's a side pocket for a water container, an area for clothing, a quick-access front zipped pocket that has a mesh slip pocket, as well as separate laptop and iPad pockets. You also have the option of "wearing" it like a backpack and it has an "airflow back." The 22" telescoping handle can be hidden by pushing it down, and zipping it closed. It has a water-resistant bottom panel as well as kick-plate protection, corner-mounted rubber wheels and lockable metal zippers. Externally, it measures 19.5" x 13" x 9". $61 at Amazon