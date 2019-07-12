Amazon Prime Day: 3 tips on how to find the best deals for businesses

Prime Day 2019 begins July 15. Here's how to take advantage of all of the deals available for professionals.

Amazon Prime Day 2019: The business strategy behind the sale ZDNet's Larry Dignan explains that, yes, Amazon Prime Day is a big shopping bonanza for 48 hours, but there are some business perks that come with launching one of the e-commerce giant's biggest events.

The fifth annual Amazon Prime Day 2019 begins on Monday, July 15 at midnight Pacific Time, kicking off 48 hours of savings on thousands of products including smart devices, computer hardware, and other supplies useful for business or home office users.

To participate, visitors must be Amazon Prime subscribers (of which there are an estimated 63 million, 44% of which said they plan to make a purchase during Prime Day, according to a recent Cowen & Co. survey). However, you can sign up for a free trial of Prime to take advantage.

Those who are not subscribers can still reap some of the tangential benefits: The massive success of Prime Day has led other retailers including Walmart, Target, and eBay to launch major sales of their own at the same time. In the past, Prime Day has lifted sales on all ecommerce platforms; however, that effect will likely begin to wane this year, according to Salesforce, due to the longer sales cycle and lack of novelty.

To help you identify the best deals for your business or home office, here is a roundup of all the best deals, collected by TechRepublic and our sister site ZDNet:

In this Prime Day cheat sheet, TechRepublic walks you through all of the basics, including when and where deals are available, and the top deals you can expect from the sale.

Such deals will likely include those on Amazon's ecosystem of smart home devices, such as the Amazon Echo smart speaker, as well as Amazon's smart TV products, including the Fire TV media streamer and Fire TV Recast, and the Amazon Cloud Cam. Third-party products you will likely see deals on include the Roomba robot vacuum, Philips Hue light bulbs, and the Lifestraw personal water filter, among many others.

In this comprehensive guide, ZDNet walks through all of the details of Prime Day, including how to find the best deals using the Prime Day 2019 hub, Amazon Alexa, and Amazon Assistant, as well as how to take advantage of Gold Box Deals of the Day, Lightning Deals, and Prime Early Access deals. It also explains how to use Amazon Coupons, and the price tracker and comparison tools available.

If you want to start your Prime Day shopping early, look no further than this guide from ZDNet. Early deals include those on the Apple iPad 128GB, Amazon Echo Dot, Amazon Echo, and the Eufy RoboVac 11S.

