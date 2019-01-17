Amazon Web Services launches fully-managed AWS Backup

This article originally appeared on ZDNet.

Amazon Web Services (AWS) has announced a fully-managed, centralised backup service, AWS Backup.

The cloud giant has touted the new offering as one that makes it faster and simpler for customers to back up data across AWS services, as well as on-premises.

It allows for backup across multiple services, AWS explained, including databases, block storage, object storage, and file systems.

Initially, AWS Backup is integrated with Amazon DynamoDB, Amazon Elastic Block Store (Amazon EBS), Amazon Elastic File System (Amazon EFS), Amazon Relational Database Service (Amazon RDS), and AWS Storage Gateway, with support for additional services planned for the future.

Users can also back up on-premises application data through the AWS Backup integration with AWS Storage Gateway.

"[Cloud] has attracted two distinct types of builders. Some are tinkerers who want to tweak and fine tune the full range of AWS services into a desired architecture, and other builders are drawn to the same breadth and depth of functionality in AWS, but are willing to trade some of the service granularity to start at a higher abstraction layer, so they can build even faster," AWS VP of Storage, Automation, and Management Services, Bill Vass said.

"We designed AWS Backup for this second type of builder who has told us that they want one place to go for backups versus having to do it across multiple, individual services."

Customers already using the service include financial services firm State Street Corporation, dental support organisation Smile Brands, and Rackspace.

