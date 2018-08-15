America's 13 highest-paying tech jobs for 2018

On Tuesday, job search site Glassdoor released its list of the 25 highest paying jobs in America for 2018, with physician taking the highest spot, claiming a median base salary of $195,842.
According to a recent survey on Glassdoor, some 67% of job seekers say a salary is a key data point that drives them to investigate a potential opening. And, that statistic is likely not much different when one dives into a particular sector or market.
The report's press release mentioned five total healthcare jobs on the Glassdoor list, including pharmacist and pharmacy manager. However, 13 of the top 25 highest-paying jobs were in the technology field—up from 11 last year, and more than any other field, the release said.
SEE: IT jobs 2018: Hiring priorities, growth areas, and strategies to fill open roles (Tech Pro Research)
According to Glassdoor's report, here are the top-paying tech jobs in the US:
1. Enterprise Architect
Median Base Salary: $115,944
Number of Job Openings: 1,097
2. Software Development Manager
Median Base Salary: $108,879
Number of Job Openings: 1,064
3. Software Engineering Manager
Median Base Salary: $107,479
Number of Job Openings: 1,105
4. Software Architect
Median base Salary: $105,329
Number of Job Openings: 1,130
5. Engineering Manager
Median Base Salary: $105,260
Number of Job Openings: 4,738
6. Applications Development Manager
Median Base Salary: $104,048
Number of Job Openings: 360
7. IT Program Manager
Median Base Salary: $102,969
Number of Job Openings: 218
8. Solutions Architect
Median Base Salary: $102,160
Number of Job Openings: 5,899
9. Data Architect
Median Base Salary: $101,900
Number of Job Openings: 1,472
10. Systems Architect
Median Base Salary: $100,984
Number of Job Openings: 1,146
11. Scrum Master
Median Base Salary: $98,239
Number of Job Openings: 1,876
12. Cloud Engineer
Median Base Salary: $96,449
Number of Job Openings: 1,077
13. Data Scientist
Median Base Salary: $96,116
Number of Job Openings: 4,986
"The fact that employers are paying top dollar for many tech and healthcare jobs reinforces how demand for these valuable skill sets continues to outpace the supply of talent with these expertises," Glassdoor economic research analyst Amanda Stansell said in the release. "We know that salary matters a lot to job seekers when determining where to work, but it should not be the only factor to consider. We've found that company culture and values, career opportunities and trust in senior leadership matter most when it comes to keeping employees satisfied in their jobs long-term."
The big takeaways for tech leaders:
- Enterprise architect, software development manager, and software engineering manager are the three highest-paying jobs in tech in 2018. — Glassdoor, 2018
- 13 of the top 25 highest-paying jobs in America are in tech, which is more than any other industry. — Glassdoor, 2018
