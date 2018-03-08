Android P will not support these Nexus and Pixel devices

Building a slide deck, pitch, or presentation? Here are the big takeaways:

Android P will not support the Nexus 5X, Nexus 6P, and Pixel C tablet, though Android 8.1 did.

The Android P Developer Preview only works on the Pixel 1 and 1 XL, and the Pixel 2, and 2 XL.

Google released Android P in developer preview on Wednesday, and the latest version of the mobile OS includes a number of new features and APIs that make the platform more useful. However, not all Android devices will be able to take advantage of the new OS.

Google will not offer Android P support for the Nexus 5X, the Nexus 6P, and the Pixel C tablet, Ars Technica reported Wednesday. The developer preview and the platform—once it is fully released—will only work on the Pixel 1 and 1 XL, and the Pixel 2 and 2 XL.

The Nexus 5X, 6P, and Pixel C will still receive monthly security updates, Google told Ars Technica. However, Android 8.1 was the last major release for these devices.

SEE: Job description: Android developer (Tech Pro Research)

The loss of support for the Pixel C means that Google currently has no supported Android tablets, Ars Technica noted. However, detachable Chromebooks could end up taking their place.

Android P's improved security features, including encrypting data traffic and enhanced biometrics, are poised to help establish Android as an enterprise-ready OS, as noted by TechRepublic's Conner Forrest. However, it may be difficult for business users who are currently using the devices that are no longer supported to switch over to ones that can download Android P.

Google's OS updates also pale in comparison to Apple's, Ars Technica noted. For example, with the Pixel 2, Google upgraded its update policy to three years for major OS updates and monthly security updates. Meanwhile, Apple's latest iOS 11 works all the way back to the iPhone 5S, released back in 2013—five years ago.

Android P will eventually ship on new phones from other manufacturers, according to The Verge. But for now, users without a Pixel 1, 1XL, 2, or 2XL are out of luck.

Stay informed, click here to subscribe to the TechRepublic Google Weekly newsletter. Subscribe

Also see