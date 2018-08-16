Android Pie (Go edition): All the features business pros need to know

After officially rolling out Android 9 Pie last week, Google announced in a Wednesday blog post the addition of an Android 9 Pie (Go edition). Android Go is a lightweight version of the same mobile operating system, but designed to operate on phones with less advanced hardware.

The purpose of Android Go is to make the smartphones more financially accessible to wider group of people, optimizing the features to work on lower-end devices. Originally announced last year for Android Oreo (Go edition), the Go phones were designed to have 1GB or less of memory, but still feature Android OS, Google apps, and the Google Play Store.

The latest Go edition experience aims to improve the functionality of Go phones, while still retaining its original mission. Here are some of the exciting features Google outlined in its blog post for the Pie (Go edition):

Up to an additional 500MB of storage available out of the box

Faster device boot times

Top-of-the-line security features like verified boot

A accessible dashboard for tracking and monitoring data consumption

Some of the common issues for entry-level device owners are storage, performance, and data management and security, according to Google's blog post. All of these updates were designed to address these issues for users.

Go edition phones are fantastic options for users who want a smartphone, but don't want to break the bank in the process. Android Go is also a good option for users who need to work on-the-go, but may live in an emerging market area with few smartphone options.

These simplified phones could also be good for business pros who find themselves with their computers most of the time, not needing the advanced functionality of a regular smartphone.

Android Pie (Go edition) is expected to be in stores later this fall, according to Google.

The big takeaways for tech leaders:

Android Pie (Go edition) will feature an additional 500MB of storage, faster boot time, updated security features, and an accessible dashboard.

A major improvement from the Android Oreo (Go edition), the Pie (Go edition) will be available later this fall.

