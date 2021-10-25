App of the week: Taiga Project Management

Kanban and scrum make it managing development projects much easier. But what about projects of another nature? Jack Wallen has found a kanban solution that makes it possible to manage nearly anything.

Image: Taiga

If you're looking for a project management solution and would like something that's not only flexible and functional but also open-source, I might have just the solution for you. I've been trying to find a good way to better manage my writing efforts. The workflow of getting multiple fiction novels to my publisher can get confusing. Which manuscript is at what state and in whose hands is each?

When I finally decided to try a Kanban board, I discovered one that allowed me to tweak it such that it perfectly fits my needs. That tool is Taiga.io, which is used by companies such as Red Hat, Airbus, Orange, University of Washington, Arizona State University, HP and more. Taiga includes kanban, scrum, bug tracking, dashboards and reporting.

It's the kanban board that sold me on the company. With the Taiga kanban, I can customize it to the exact specifications of my projects and use an interface that is simple enough for any user, regardless of experience. The Taiga kanban board features EPICS and sub-tasks, multiple workflows with swim lanes, filters and search, WIP limits, zoom level, story archive, Slack integration, bulk insert, and easy switching between kanban and scrum.

The thing that impressed me the most is how easily Taiga could be configured to use with my projects. This isn't just about development efforts. This kanban board can be used for any type of project. For example, if I go into Settings | Attributes, I can change the USER STORY STATUSES to perfectly fit my workflow as an author. That workflow can be tweaked to meet any project process. And because Taiga has a free option, you can use it for school, home, DIY projects, and of course, business.

Or, if you're good with the Linux command line, you can run a containerized version of Taiga on a local machine or a data center server. For anyone looking to make project management considerably easier, Taiga is an outstanding option.

