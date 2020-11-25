If you're looking for Apple products this holiday shopping season and don't want to max out your budget, check out these Black Friday deals.

Black Friday 2020 is sure to be one for the books, with hundreds of merchants getting in on the action this year. There are many deals on Apple devices, including the Apple Watch, iPads, MacBooks, iPhones, and more. Below are some of the top Black Friday deals on Apple products.

Disclaimer: These Black Friday sales run for a limited time; prices are subject to change, and quantities are limited.

Apple Watch Series 6 (44mm) Image: Amazon If you're looking for a smartwatch to gift your loved one this holiday season, the Apple Watch Series 6 may be a viable option. The 44mm GPS model in Product(RED) or Blue features a sensor to measure blood oxygen levels and heart rhythm, an always-on Retina display allowing for easier viewing of the screen, and wearers can take calls and reply to text messages from the device, according to the company. $409 at Amazon

Apple MacBook Pro (16-inch) Image: B&H Photo For the MacBook user in your life, consider the 16-inch Apple MacBook Pro. This laptop in Space Gray features 16 GB of RAM, 512 GB of SSD, a 2.6 GHz Intel Core i7 6-Core (9th generation) processor, Magic Keyboard with a redesigned scissor mechanism, a six-speaker high-fidelity sound system, and an advanced thermal design, according to the manufacturer. $2,149 at B&H Photo

Apple 11-inch iPad Pro (2020) (Wi-Fi, 128 GB) Image: Amazon Apple's 11-inch iPad Pro is a great tablet to buy for anyone on the go. This 128 GB iPad (Wi-Fi) version offers an edge-to-edge Liquid Retina display, 12MP Wide camera, 10MP Ultra Wide camera, 7MP TrueDepth front camera, LiDAR Scanner, Face ID, four speaker audio and five studio-quality microphones, and is compatible with Wi-Fi 6, according to Apple. You can save up to $70 when you purchase this iPad on Amazon or Best Buy. $729 at Amazon

Apple iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro Image: James Martin/CNET Apple's newest line of iPhones includes the iPhone 12 and 12 Pro. These coveted smartphones offer features like 5G compatibility, an A14 Bionic chip for more speed and power, a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display, and long battery life (up to 17 hours of video playback), according to the manufacturer. You can save up to $900 on the iPhone 12 or 12 Pro with a qualified trade-in and activation at Best Buy. Best Buy

Apple AirPods Pro Image: Amazon For the music lover in your life, Apple AirPods Pro might make the perfect holiday gift. According to Apple, these earbuds offer active noise cancellation, voice-activated access to Siri, are sweat and water resistant, and have an adaptive EQ which automatically tunes music to the shape of the listener's ear. It also comes with three sizes of tapered silicone tips for a customizable fit, is easy to set up, and has up to a 24-hour battery life when used with the Wireless Charging Case. The discounted AirPods Pro can be found at Amazon and Walmart. $199 at Amazon

Additional Black Friday deals on Apple devices

Apple Watch models

Apple MacBooks

Apple MacBook Air (13-inch) (early 2020 model): $899 on B&H Photo (save $100)

$899 on B&H Photo (save $100) Apple MacBook Pro (13-inch) with 8 GB of RAM and 512 GB of SSD: $1,149 at B&H Photo (save $150)

Apple iPads

Apple 10.9-inch iPad Air (64 GB): $559 on Amazon (Green color only currently) (save $40)

$559 on Amazon (Green color only currently) (save $40) Apple iPad Pro (256 GB): $799 on Amazon or Best Buy (save $100)

Apple iPhone

iPhone SE: Starting at $199.99 (with trade-in of iPhone 7 or newer, and qualified activation) at Best Buy

Apple AirPods

Apple AirPods Pro: $189.99 ($169 soon) on Woot (save $59)

Apple's AirPods with a wireless charging case: $149.99 at Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart (save $50)

Second-generation AirPods with wired charging case: $119 at Amazon and Walmart (save $40)