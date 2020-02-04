Apple quietly introduces at-home iPhone repairs in select US cities

Residents of San Francisco, Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, Houston and Dallas can all receive on-site assistance.

Fixing an iPhone usually takes a genius—or at least an employee at the Apple store's Genius Bar—but not anymore. According to a recent post by MacRumors, Apple is rolling out onsite device repairs in San Francisco, Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, Houston and Dallas.

The tech giant hasn't formally announced this service, releasing the program quietly on its site. When visiting Apple's support site to make a Genius Bar appointment, users will now see an onsite option when scheduling a repair.

"Look for an Apple Authorized Service Provider or Genius Bar. In select locations, onsite service may be available," the page reads on the site.

Repair technicians can visit users at home or at work, saving users time from making and attending an appointment in a physical store.

However, these technicians are not Apple employees, but are members of Go Tech Services, an Apple Authorized Service Provider, according to the company site.

The site does not specify the extent of the repairs onsite providers can address, but iPhone cosmetic issues, such as a cracked screen, can be chosen as an issue when selecting the Go Tech Services option, according to MacRumors.

When choosing Go Tech Services as an option in available cities, the site warns you that an onsite visit fee may be added along with the provider's regular repair cost. Apple's support site doesn't have details about this fee, MacRumors reported.

The idea of paying an additional fee on top of already hefty repair prices is probably not thrilling; but it's the price you pay for convenience.

