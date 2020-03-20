Apple restricts iPhone and iPad Pro purchases to two per order amidst coronavirus outbreak

Hit by apparent supply constraints, Apple is limiting orders of the new iPad Pro and the iPhone to prevent bulk ordering.

Apple is now limiting the number of iPhones a customer can purchase online to prevent bulk ordering in the wake of reported supply constraints. In many countries, including the United States and China, Apple's online retail store will not let you add more than two of the same model Phones to your shopping cart, as reported by Reuters on Friday.

With the online Apple Stores for the US, China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and Singapore, the restriction applies to the iPhone 7, iPhone XR, iPhone 11, and iPhone 11 Pro. It also applies to the new iPad Pro released this week, but not to older iPad models and not to other devices such as MacBooks, Apple TVs, and Apple Watches. You can still order more than two of a different model, for example, two iPhone 11 phones and two iPhone 11 Pro phones.

As the coronavirus affects both individuals and organizations around the world, many companies are facing severe economic problems and challenges. On February 17, Apple warned that worldwide iPhone supply would be temporarily constrained as a result of the virus. Like many companies, Apple relies on Chinese manufacturing and factory workers to assemble iPhones and other products. Though more than 70% of the almost 80,100 people infected in China have since recovered, the country is still dealing with more than 10,000 who are still sick, while more than 3,000 have died.

Most consumers aren't likely to order more than two of the same model iPhone in the first place. Businesses, researchers, and others might order them in bulk. Instead, Apple may be limiting the number of models allowed per order to guard against people who buy items in large quantities and then sell them on the grey market.

In mid-March, Apple announced that it would shut down all of its physical retail stores outside of greater China until further notice. Beyond using the online Apple Store, consumers can shop for Apple products at retailers such as Best Buy, Walmart, and Amazon, as well as through the mobile carriers.

Apple has also revamped its Worldwide Developers Conference for June into an online-only venue. WWDC is an annual event in which the company discusses and demonstrates its upcoming new versions of iOS, iPadOS, and other operating systems.

