Apple stores host more than 5,000 female-focused sessions for International Women's Day

Apple is kicking off International Women's Day with more than 5,000 specialized "Today at Apple" sessions. The series is titled "She Creates," and will be hosted in stores around the world, according to a press release on Monday.

The theme around this year's International Women's Day, on March 8, focuses on gender inequality as an economic issue, with the hashtag #EachforEqual. The Apple series capitalizes on the same mission, by showcasing influential women across industries.

Select stores will feature more than 100 sessions hosted by powerful women including co-chair of the Women's March Linda Sarsour, musicians Meghan Trainor and Victoria Monét, designer Carla Fernández, and more, according to the release.

"Celebrating the work, spirit and contributions of women is so important to Apple," said Deirdre O'Brien, Apple's senior vice president of Retail + People, in the release.

"We're thrilled to recognize International Women's Day through the 'She Creates' programming series and bring these experiences to our stores so everyone can be inspired by some of the world's most passionate and innovative creators," O'Brien added.

Beginning on March 2 through March 31, the public can search for sessions in their area and sign up on the Apple website.

In one session, artist Sarah Rothberg will bring coding, augmented reality (AR), and art together. Attendees will combine AR elements in Swift Playground on iPads and be taken through creative and coding exercises.

Another session brings music to the mix, literally. Users will deconstruct an Alicia Keys song and remix their own version using GarageBand on an iPhone or iPad.

"She Creates" isn't the only female-inspired initiative Apple is focusing on in March.

Other female-forward activities

Every day in March, the US App Store is making each App of the Day and Game of the Day a product of female developers, designers, and entrepreneurs, according to the release. The most recent app of the day is Caria, a health app to help women through the process of menopause. The app was created by Arfa Rehman, co-founder and CEO of Caria.

On Apple TV, viewers can also enjoy the work of women. Through the app's International Women's Day collection, viewers can enjoy collections of women's influence in TV and movies. Collections include Bold New Voices, Women Directing Women, Rebellious Icons, and Recent Watershed moments on TV, according to the release.

On International Women's Day itself, Apple Podcasts will release a new curated collection called "Changing the Narrative," which highlights women podcasters. Apple books will also focus reading recommendations on female writers.

Also on March 8, Apple Watch users have the opportunity to earn limited-time Activity awards and stickers when they complete a walk, run, or wheelchair exercise of at least 20 minutes, as reported in the release.

