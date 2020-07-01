Apple to reclose 30 more US stores amid COVID-19 case spike in seven states

On Thursday, Apple will shut down additional stores across Alabama, California, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Nevada and Oklahoma, joining 16 other stores that have already been reclosed this week.

Image: anouchka / Getty Images

Apple is once again closing more of its retail stores as the COVID-19 pandemic is worsening in certain areas of the US. The tech giant had been reopening stores in May as coronavirus lockdowns were ending, but quickly began shutting them down again only weeks after opening some locations.

It announced on Wednesday that it is reclosing an additional 30 stores in the US as several states continued to be rocked by a resurgence in COVID-19 infections, coming on the heels of a 16-store closure the day before in Florida, Mississippi, Texas and Utah. Last week, it closed 14 stores in Florida, and earlier in the month of June, it closed 18 stores in Texas, North Carolina, South Carolina, Arizona and Florida.

"Due to current COVID-19 conditions in some of the communities we serve, we are temporarily closing stores in these areas," Apple said in a statement shared with TechRepublic. "We take this step with an abundance of caution as we closely monitor the situation and we look forward to having our teams and customers back as soon as possible."

SEE: Return to work: What the new normal will look like post-pandemic (free PDF) (TechRepublic)

Apple stores closing on July 2

Alabama

The Summit

California

Glendale Galleria

Northridge

Pasadena

The Grove

Third St. Promenade

Century City

Manhattan Village

Beverly Center

Sherman Oaks

Topanga

Los Cerritos

The Americana at Brand

Valencia Town Center

Victoria Gardens

The Oaks

Georgia

Cumberland Mall

Perimeter

Lenox Square

Avalon

Mall of Georgia

Idaho

Boise Towne Square

Louisiana

Baton Rouge

Lakeside Shopping Center

Nevada

Fashion Show

The Forum Shops

Town Square

Summerlin

Oklahoma

Penn Square

Woodland Hills

Apple stores closing on July 1

Florida

St. Johns Town Center

University Town Center

Mississippi

Renaissance at Colony Park

Texas

Barton Creek

Domain Northside

La Cantera

North Star

Knox Street

Northpark Center

Galleria Dallas

Ciello Vista Mall

Southlake Town Square

University Park Village

Utah

Station Park

City Creek Center

Fashion Place

As COVID-19 cases have reappeared in several states, most notably in the South and Southwest but also in the West, Apple has been quick to reclose stores it had previously reopened. In March, Apple closed all of its stores outside of Greater China due to the virus and lockdown. As the number of new infections started to drop in certain regions during April and May, the company reopened stores in such countries as South Korea, Austria, and Australia.

Around mid-May, Apple began reopening stores in the US, starting with Idaho, South Carolina, Alabama, and Alaska. By the end of the month, more than 130 US stores had reopened. But the recent surge in COVID-19 infections has forced Apple to reverse direction.

On June 20, Apple reclosed 11 stores located across Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Arizona, all states that have been hit hard by new coronavirus cases. Shortly afterwards, the company reclosed seven stores in Texas, another state witnessing more infections as a result of the pandemic. Then on June 26, Apple reclosed an additional 14 stores in Florida.

Apple has also temporarily reclosed two stores outside the United States, including one in the UK and one in Australia.

In a letter posted by Apple on May 17, Deirdre O'Brien, the company's senior vice president of retail and people, explained the criteria Apple uses to determine if it should reopen a store, and if it should keep it open.

"We look at every available piece of data—including local cases, near- and long‑term trends, and guidance from national and local health officials," O'Brien said. "These are not decisions we rush into—and a store opening in no way means that we won't take the preventative step of closing it again should local conditions warrant."

Apple has posted an FAQ called Temporary Retail Store Closures with details on the social distancing and other requirements in effect for the stores that remain open.

Apple Weekly Newsletter Whether you want iPhone and Mac tips or the latest enterprise-specific Apple news, we've got you covered. Delivered Tuesdays Sign up today

Also see