Apple Watch accessory deals for Amazon Prime Day
October 13, 2020

If you're looking for new watch bands or other accessories for your Apple Watch, now is the time to buy.

Qi-EU wireless charging station

Ouliucci stretchy loop strap

BRG case for Apple Watch

Fullmosa stainless steel Apple Watch band

ShellBox waterproof Apple Watch case

Today is Amazon Prime Day and that means all sorts of deals for Prime subscribers on stuff from all over Amazon's site. If you're looking for deals on Apple Watch accessories today is your lucky day--there are a lot of bands, cases, and other accessories deeply discounted both today and tomorrow.

Qi-EU wireless charging station

charging-station.jpg
Image: Amazon

Having one place to wirelessly charge all of your Apple accessories is ideal and this charging station is it. With spaces for a Qi-compatible iPhone, Apple Watch, Apple Pencil, and Airpods, this charging station can fit everything Apple. 

Ouliucci stretchy loop strap

oulucchi-stretch.jpg
Image: Amazon

These patterned elastic straps can breathe new life into your Apple Watch. With several patterns to choose from, these straps are one-size-fits-most and are compatible with every available Apple Watch model. Pricing varies based on Watch size.

BRG case for Apple Watch

brg-case.jpg
Image: Amazon

Worrying about brushing your arm against a wall or tripping during a workout and damaging your expensive device can be stressful. These snap-on Apple Watch cases can add some thin, transparent, and essential protection for Apple Watch wearers. Even better, this offer is for a two pack of cases so you have a spare or one to give to a fellow Apple Watch owner.

Fullmosa stainless steel Apple Watch band

fullmosa-ss.jpg
Image: Amazon

This sharp-looking stainless steel band is available in several colors to fit all four Apple Watch sizes. Also included is an Apple Watch case and a spring bar tool for easy band attachment.

ShellBox waterproof Apple Watch case

waterproof-case.jpg
Image: Amazon

If you find yourself frequently worried about outdoor conditions that could damage your Apple Watch, this case is what you're looking for. It's IP68 certified and also protects against shocks and drops. Available for all four Apple Watch sizes.

V-MORO resin Apple Watch strap

vmoro-resin-strap.jpg

These resin bands come in a variety of patterns, like tortoiseshell, clear, black/grey, pink, and other colors. Great to pair with fashionable outfits, other accessories, or matching eyeglasses.

Oulucci leather Apple Watch band

oulucci-leather.jpg
Image: Amazon

If you're looking for a basic, professional-looking watch band, look no further than this slim leather option. Available in a wide variety of colors, it's an excellent choice for someone looking for a cheap option to go with everyday business wear.

SNSIR tempered glass Apple Watch screen protector

snsir.jpg
Image: Amazon

These tempered glass screen protectors are reportedly anti-shatter and scratch proof, as well as oleophobic, so it should repel fingerprint smudges. They come in a pack of two, and also have an adhesive on the back that helps prevent water from getting trapped beneath the case--a common problem Apple Watch users have reported with other screen protectors. 

