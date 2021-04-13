Apple will hold its next event on Tuesday, April 20, according to Siri

Apple's voice assistant may have prematurely spilled the beans on the date for Apple's next event.

Siri usually provides information that has passed muster with Apple. With the latest tidbit, the voice assistant might have revealed the date for Apple's next event before official invitations have even been sent out. Ask Siri: "Hey, Siri, when is Apple's next event?" In response, Siri says: "The special event is on Tuesday, April 20, at Apple Park in Cupertino, CA. You can get all the details at Apple.com."

Tapping the link to go to Apple's website takes you to the company's Events page. The page shows only the last event from November 10, 2020 when Apple unwrapped the new MacBook Air, MacBook Pro and Mac mini all outfitted with the company's M1 chip.

SEE: Apple products favored by 84% in the enterprise (TechRepublic Premium)

Apple typically sends out official invitations to its launch events a week before they're held. If that pattern holds true and Siri is right, then the company should kick off its invitations to next Tuesday's event before the end of today.

Apple watchers have been speculating as to when the company will hold its next event and what it will unveil. The next generation iPad Pro models are certainly a potential topic, especially since Apple last updated the pro versions almost a year ago in March 2020. Rumors and reports have suggested that this year's 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro units would be equipped with the M1 chip as well as a Thunderbolt port along with better cameras and nicer screens.

Apple's iPad mini also could stand a refresh as it was last updated almost two years ago in March 2019. Other items that could make the cut for an April event are the third generation of Apple's AirPods, a smart tracker tag and even Apple's upcoming and major iOS 14.5 update.

Whatever products are on tap, the event itself is expected to be a virtual one as social distancing continues to limit in-person events. Last month, Apple announced that its 2021 Worldwide Developers Conference would take place on June 7-11 in an all-online format. That event will likely take the wraps off the next versions of macOS, iOS, iPadOS, watchOS and tvOS.

Apple Weekly Newsletter Whether you want iPhone and Mac tips or the latest enterprise-specific Apple news, we've got you covered. Delivered Tuesdays Sign up today

Also see