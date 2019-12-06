Apple's 5 most important business products of the decade

Apple introduced a paradigm-shifting product in 2010--the iPad--and it didn't stop there. Here are the top five Apple business products from 2010-2019.

Apple didn't coast from 2010 through 2019; instead, the company that previously introduced such revolutionary products as the Mac and iPhone released another innovative device in 2010's iPad, as well as four other products important to businesses.

iPad

When the iPad was introduced in April 2010 at the height of the netbook fad, Apple effectively killed the burgeoning trend in favor of touch-sensitive tablet computers that changed the way business users work. The fast and portable iPad eliminated the need for a dedicated wired keyboard while also simplifying email, messaging, and collaboration.

Now seven generations deep, Apple iPads are potent desktop and laptop replacements that boast impressive speed and performance, and the support pencils (Figure A) perfect the electronic stylus and tablet combination. Whether sending and receiving email, managing calendars, producing documents, editing spreadsheets, generating presentations, or powering other tasks, iPads changed the way everyone from retailers to manufacturers to health care providers operate every day.

Figure A

iPhone X



The original iPhone, introduced in June 2007, changed smartphones forever. The collection and integration of a reliable virtual keyboard, texting, dedicated apps, secure operation, ease of use, and music within a trim digital cellular phone all combined within the original iPhone to change the way business users communicated and behaved.

In September 2017, Apple debuted the iPhone X with its Face ID feature (Figure B).

Figure B

The authentication feature was new to the eleventh-generation smartphone and was among the first widely available technology that permitted business users to bypass simple passwords each time device access was needed. With Face ID, users could look at their phone to authenticate, make purchases, and access protected documents, spreadsheets, and presentations, among other elements. While security pundits argue the merits of Touch ID, Face ID, passcode complexity, and other biometric controls, Face ID is among the first widely adopted technologies that permits business users to uniquely identify themselves and save keystrokes while authenticating.

Apple Business Manager

Any organization that administers multiple users and devices understands the complexities of tracking app purchases and corresponding licensing, deploying those applications and keeping those applications and devices current and up-to-date. Apple Business Manager, launched to the public in summer 2018, is a time-saving solution organizations can implement to simplify mobile device management and administration. As such, the platform is an important business product that fills the need businesses have managing device enrollment and volume purchases. And with ISO 27001 and 27018 certifications, businesses can rest assured the platform meets commonly accepted information security management standards.

Apple Watch

Similar to the manner in which Apple seized share of the cell phone and tablet markets with its iPhones and iPads, so, too, has the firm captured wearables market share. Business meetings will never, subsequently, be the same. From calendar reminders to the ability to surreptitiously monitor and respond to incoming messages, the Apple Watch (Figure C), enhances the way business users interact with their iPhones and Macs, among other devices. Properly configured, business users can use their Apple Watch to even unlock their computers.

Figure C

Launched in April 2015, the popular wearable has become ubiquitous. You'll be hard pressed to attend a board, department or other meeting or congregation and not see at least one Apple Watch in the room, in my experience.

In addition to just providing time, the Watch also assists business users in knowing when it's time to step away from the desk for a quick break, head to a meeting across town or confirm an important task is due. The Apple Watch may not prove a necessity, but the device certainly aids efficiency and productivity and changes the way business users interact with their other electronic devices.

Retina display

Smartphones and laptops have long been machines of convenience. The ability to access spreadsheets, send and receive email, compose documents and perform numerous other tasks while on the go has always proven helpful, even necessary. But smartphones and laptops weren't always known for superior resolution or color representation. That all changed in June 2010 when Apple released its first Retina display on the iPhone 4, and again in June 2012 when the first MacBook Pro with a Retina display was announced.

Instead of the less capable screens to which many business users became accustomed, Apple's Retina introduced a fresh new option. Here were displays boasting high pixel density and stunning clarity.

Apple's patented Retina technology leverages a specific equation to help calculate optimal viewing. By calculating pixel density as well as the display's average distance from the eye, Apple's engineers were able to improve the sharpness of images and text. While all users benefit, those working within advertising, marketing, product development, promotional and similar industries dependent upon graphical reproduction and representation particularly appreciate the innovation.

The next decade

What the next decade has in store is anyone's guess. With the departure of Apple's iconic designer, Jony Ive, the company is increasingly developing a reputation for service, as opposed to product, innovation. That said, Apple's long survived on the merits of its hardware, a tenet reinforced by Apple TV+'s ready acceptance and adoption by Apple TV and other Apple device users. But one bet is certain; Apple is likely to continue introducing paradigm-changing technologies, on average, once a decade. And, it's been almost 10 years since the iPad was introduced, so the next revolutionary release could be right around the corner.

