Apple's iPhone 11 event: How to watch it

September is upon us, and with it comes the usual Apple product announcements. This year's big event is scheduled for September 10, 2019 at 10:00 AM Pacific time/1:00 PM Eastern time, and if the Apple event rumors are true this is one to watch.

It's believed that Apple will unveil not only the iPhone 11 series, but also potentially a new Apple Watch series as well. TechRepublic sister site ZDNet said it's possible Apple will also reveal its new tracking tag hardware, which looks and functions similarly to Tile.

How to watch Apple's September 2019 event online

The simplest way to watch the event keynote is by streaming it from Apple's events page. Head over to that link at start time and the video should play regardless of the hardware you're using—just make sure your browser is up to date and that it supports MSE, H.264, and AAC.

In a first for Apple this year, the company will also be streaming the event on YouTube.

If you're the owner of an Apple TV, you have a third option: Stream it using the tvOS Apple Events app.

Whichever method you choose, it's a good idea to get things set up a few minutes before the event. Navigate to your streaming location of choice, be sure the page is loading, and be ready for all the new stuff Apple's going to announce!

