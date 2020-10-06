Apple's October 13 event: What to expect and how to watch

The iPhone 12 announcement might be right around the corner. Tech experts predict Apple will reveal this new line of mobile devices during its October 13 event.

Image: Apple

Apple's next-generation iPhone was missing from its September 15 product announcement event, but those eager for its release don't need to wait much longer. Apple has an event scheduled for October 13th, and it's anticipated that will be the day when the iPhone 12 will be announced and with that product name.

What to expect from the Oct. 13 Apple event: 5G-capable iPhone 12 series and maybe new over-the-ear headphones and wireless speakers



The COVID-19 pandemic has interrupted supply chains, which is one of the reasons Apple CFO Luca Maestri cited as the cause of a delay in the launch date for the next generation of iPhones, but it may turn out to be worth the wait.

Citing industry analysts, TechRepublic sister site ZDNet said that the iPhone 12 will be an upgrade "supercycle," with a new design that closely mimics the iPad, such as squared aluminum sides, which make the device feel a lot like the iPhone 4 design of years gone by. (Be sure to check out this TechRepublic article on how to recycle, trade in, donate, or sell your iPhone 11.)

The other big upgrade expected to come along with the iPhone 12 is 5G, finally bringing Apple up to par with competitors like Samsung, which has had 5G smartphones in its lineup since early 2019.

TechRepublic sister site CNET noted that rumors point to an iPhone 12 Mini, which would be a welcome announcement for those tiring of ever-increasing smartphone sizes. CNET also reported that Apple removed third-party headphones and wireless speakers from its stores recently, which could indicate another potential pair of product announcements: Over-the-ear headphones and wireless speakers.

How to watch the Oct. 13 Apple event

Like other major tech companies have done during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Apple event on October 13 will be online only, so if you're keen to tune in, you'll need to know where to stream it.

For the simplest streaming option, head on over to Apple's events page and click the Add To Your Calendar link. That will download an ICS file you can add to your calendar app of choice; the Apple.com streaming link is embedded right in the calendar event that the ICS file creates. Once the event goes live you can watch it by clicking on the link in your calendar, or by clicking the link above to take you right to the Apple events page.

Alternatively, you'll be able to watch the event on Apple's YouTube page: The Apple Event - October 13 livestream video already has a direct link where you can set a reminder to tune in, or just click the link to tune in as the event starts. Apple typically streams its events via Apple TV, so if that's your preferred viewing method, be sure to look for the stream on Apple TV.

Editor's note: This article was updated to reflect the latest information about the Apple event.