Apple's Sep 12 event: What the pros expect

Apple's big fall event for 2018 is coming September 12 at 10:00 am Pacific at Apple headquarters in Cupertino, California, and from all indications, the tech giant is set to announce a host of new products—including many that will interest professionals. Reports indicate that we can expect a new iPhone, iPad Pro, MacBook Air, Mac Mini, and Apple Watch.

As Apple's most widespread product and biggest revenue-generator, the iPhone will likely be the main event—as it is every September. Back in February, Bloomberg reported that we can expect three new iPhones:

A larger iPhone with a 6.5-inch display, An updated version of last year's iPhone X (with 5.8-inch display) A less expensive version of the iPhone X, which will feature an edge-to-edge display and Face ID.

This information largely has not changed in the months since. Leaked images from the Apple website discovered by 9to5Mac show two new phones that the site said it believes both be called the iPhone XS (though other names, like iPhone XI, iPhone 11, iPhone X2, and iPhone X Plus have also been floated).

According to Bloomberg and 9to5Mac, we can expect the following from the new iPhone:

A 5.8-inch version, and a 6.5-inch version

A new gold color

A12 processors

OLED displays for two, and an LCD display for the less expensive model

Face ID scanners

Upgraded augmented reality (AR) capabilities

Deeper Siri integrations

The larger 6.5-inch display (compared to the iPhone X's 5.8-inch display) could appeal to professionals who increasingly get work done on their phones.

Beyond the iPhone, Apple users can also expect two new iPad Pros to be announced at the event. According to another Bloomberg report, the new iPad Pros will be sized at 11 inches and 12.9 inches, and will include slimmer bezels. Like the iPhone X, the devices will no longer have a home button or fingerprint sensor, and will instead use Face ID for login. The iPad mini will not be upgrade this time around, Bloomberg reported.

Since the less expensive iPad, released in March, includes Pencil support and a faster processor and starts at $329, Apple may be looking to justify the higher (currently $649) price of the Pro line with enhanced features, our sister site CNET noted.

A long-overdue MacBook Air update could also finally come to market, CNET reported. The company has made only small changes to the lightweight laptops since they were released in fall 2010. New MacBook Airs are rumored to look similar to the current version and remain at 13 inches, Bloomberg reported, but will include thinner bezels around the screen, and a higher resolution retina display. The internal performance upgrades will likely be what professionals will have their eyes on.

Apple may also release the first upgrade to the Mac mini in about four years, with a focus on professional users, Bloomberg reported. New storage and processor options will likely make the updated Mac mini more expensive than its previous $500 version, according to the report.

Apple will also likely unveil the Apple Watch Series 4 at the event. Leaked photos on 9to5Mac show reduced bezel sizes around the watch for 15% larger displays for both watch sizes, as well as new watch faces that can display more information than previous versions.

The lineup of rumored new iPhones demonstrate Apple's pivot from hardware to services, Larry Dignan asserted on our sister site ZDNet. Apple is positioning its iPhone portfolio for growth of 5% or less, showing that the company isn't necessary trying to win more customers, but instead, to raise the average selling prices on its base and keep them purchasing services, Dignan noted. Apple services revenue has grown to $9.55 billion in the most recent quarter, ZDNet reported.

Streaming for Apple events is usually available on Apple devices, in the Safari browser (as well as recent versions of Chrome and Firefox), and in the Apple Events app on the Apple TV.

The big takeaways for tech leaders:

At an event on September 12, Apple is expected to announce new iPhones, iPad Pros, MacBook Airs, Mac minis, and Apple Watches.

Many of the rumored products include features that will appeal to professional users, including the largest iPhone screen yet (6.5 inches) for getting work done.

