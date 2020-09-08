Apple's Sept. 15 event: What to expect and how to watch

It's that time of year: Apple's latest products will be revealed soon, with rumors pointing toward a 5G iPhone 12, an Apple Watch Series 6, updates to its mobile hardware, and more.

Image: Apple

Time to mark your calendar: Apple has announced the date and time for its annual fall product launch, and it's Sept. 15, 2020, at 10 a.m. Pacific time, 1 p.m. Eastern time. Like previous September events, this year's Apple product launch will be the time when the company announces upgrades to its key hardware, and according to TechRepublic sister site ZDNet, this year's announcement will bring some major and long-awaited upgrades.

What to expect at Apple's Sept. 15 event: iPhone 12, new iPads, Apple Watch, and more

Citing industry analysts, ZDNet said that the likely-to-be-revealed iPhone 12 will be an upgrade "supercycle," with a new design that closely mimics the iPad Pro, such as squared aluminum sides, which make the device feel a lot like the iPhone 4 design of years gone by.

The other big upgrade expected to come along with the iPhone 12 is 5G, finally bringing Apple up to par with competitors like Samsung, which has had 5G smartphones in its lineup since early 2019.

SEE: Apple iPad Pro 2020: Cheat sheet (free PDF) (TechRepublic)

According to TechRepublic sister site CNET, Apple is expected to reveal three new iPhone models at the Sept. 15 event. The three new devices will replace the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max. CNET states that prices are likely to remain the same, but better cameras, faster chips, and iOS 14 are all likely to be part of the new generation of iPhones.

Along with the likely release of the iPhone 12 series, CNET said it's likely that Apple will unveil new iPads, a new generation of Apple Watch, and new bundling options for its Apple TV Plus, Apple Music, Apple News Plus, and Apple Arcade subscription services.

CNET also suggests a new Mac—the first to ship with an Apple Silicon chip—may be revealed at the event as well.

How to watch the Sept. 15 Apple event

Like other major tech companies have done during the COVID-19 pandemic, Apple's Sept. 15 event will be online only, so if you're keen to tune in you'll need to know where to stream it.

For the simplest streaming option, head on over to Apple's events page and click the Add To Your Calendar link. That will download an ICS file that you can add to your calendar app of choice; the Apple.com streaming link is embedded right in the calendar event that the ICS file creates.

Alternatively, you'll also be able to watch the event on Apple's YouTube page: The livestream video already has a direct link where you can set a reminder to tune in on the 15th. Apple also typically streams its events via Apple TV, so if that's your preferred viewing method be sure to look for the stream on Apple TV as well.

Apple Weekly Newsletter Whether you want iPhone and Mac tips or the latest enterprise-specific Apple news, we've got you covered. Delivered Tuesdays Sign up today

Also see