ASUS launches Windows Mixed Reality Headset, new line of mini PCs

ASUS is stepping into the augmented reality (AR) world with a new Windows Mixed Reality Headset, unveiled Monday at CES 2018 in Las Vegas.

Boasting a 10-minute setup, the ease of deployment could help the ASUS headset gain favor among professionals looking to experiment with AR. Additionally, its lack of external sensors could make it easier to travel with, as a marketing or demonstration tool to be used at conferences and trade shows.

Physically, the device looks somewhat like the Samsung HMD Odyssey and the HTC Vive, featuring a full headset and two standalone controllers. According to an ASUS press release, the headset can be flipped up, allowing the user to seamlessly switch between the real world and the virtual one.

As noted in the release, the headset has two built-in front-facing tracking cameras with six-degrees-of-freedom (6DoF) position tracking. Each controller also features 32 LED lights for tracking as well.

The system features all of the standard sensors one would expect to find. It also has a 3K resolution display and a 90Hz refresh rate.

In addition to the new headset, ASUS revealed a host of new "small form factor products" at CES, too. These include the new new PB40 and PN40 Mini PCs, the ASUS Chromebox 3 with an 8th Generation Intel Core processor, and a Raspberry Pi competitor called the Tinker Board S that can be used for hardware prototyping and other experiments, all of which were detailed in an ASUS press release.

For gamers, ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG) announced its new Strix GL12 desktop that features a factory-overclocked 8th Generation Intel Core i7 processor and NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 graphics, a press release noted. It also has an SSD tray that can be swapped without shutting the system down. ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG) also revealed its ROG Strix SKT T1 Hero Edition laptop, the ROG G703 laptop, and a host of other gaming accessories.

