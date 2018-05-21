Asus loads its new Zenbook Pro 15 with powerful features for business users

The Zenbook line of Asus laptops is getting a new addition with the Zenbook Pro 15, a lightweight laptop designed for gamers and business professionals alike. Within its 18.9 mm frame are Harman Kardon branded speakers, a 4K screen, Intel's eighth-generation hexa-core Core i9-8950HQ processor, and many other features that could make it a strong choice for enterprise users.

The outside of the laptop looks similar to previous Zenbooks, but Asus replaced much of the inside with better hardware, such as a 4GB Nvidia GTX 1050Ti graphics card, up to 16GB of 2,400MHz DDR4 RAM and 15.6-inch IPS multi touch LCD screens with 100% AdobeRGB color space support.

"Every part of ZenBook Pro 15 has been crafted to make it faster, more powerful and more amazing than the previous generation," Asus said in their description of the laptop on its website.

The laptop is ideal for business travelers, weighing in at 4.1 pounds and coming with a backlit keyboard and precision mousepad.

Asus said the Zenbook will have a spun-metal finish and rose gold edges, while cooling itself off with three heat pipes and two fans. The company highlighted the touch-screen features of the laptop, which "has 10-point multitouch support, so you can use multi-finger gestures for totally intuitive navigation and control" as well as Asus Pen capabilities for precise drawing or writing.

The Zenbook will come with two USB ports, two Thunderbolt ports, an HDMI port, and a microSD card reader. The battery is said to last up to nine and a half hours and can recharge to 60% within 50 minutes.

The screen will have a resolution of 3840 by 2160 pixels, giving you 282 pixels in every inch, and visual capabilities designed for creatives and gaming aficionados. The thin laptop has a GTX 1050 GPU and dual-band 802.11ac Wi-Fi, which Asus says provides internet speeds faster than any wired connection.

Pricing information for the laptop has not yet been announced, but it is slated for release this summer.

