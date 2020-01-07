ASUS releases new displays, gaming notebooks, and routers at CES 2020

The new systems aim to help professionals conduct business in a more productive, efficient manner.

CES 2020: Smart homes get a boost with Wi-Fi 6 D-Link unveiling new routers enabling faster speeds in Wi-Fi mesh systems.

On Monday, ASUS introduced TechRepublic to its latest products at CES 2020 during their media product showcase at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas. The products included new gaming monitors, notebooks, and mesh Wi-Fi routers.

TechRepublic was able to view these systems first hand. Here were some of the most exciting products released during CES.

ZenWiFi AX (XT8)

ASUS released two new ZenWiFi mesh networking solutions, which both use ASUS AiMesh technology for an easy-to-use interface, according to a press release.

The first of the two was the ZenWiFi AX (XT8) Wi-Fi system, which includes two Wi-Fi 6 routers in a mesh Wi-Fi configuration that includes coverage up to 5,500 square feet. The Wi-Fi 6 support allows for up to 6,600 Mbps across one 2.4 GHz band and two 5GHz bands.

"There are only three steps, and you can install it easily," said ASUS senior vice president Jackie Hsu. "The antenna is in a very good position, and ASUS refined the angle so that the signal strength is very good."

ZenWiFi AC (CT8)

The second system is the ZenWiFi AC tri-band whole-home mesh WiFi system, which fits seamlessly into a living space without looking out of place, according to the release.

The two AC3000 routers in the ZenWiFi AC kit can reach a data rate of up to 3,000Mbps. Within the system is a special antenna design with four antennas positioned vertically and two diagonally, which allows for coverage of up to 5,400 square feet, as stated in the release.

Similar to the first system, the ZenWiFi AC router multi-paco automatically applies existing settings from the first to the second router so users can set up the mesh Wi-Fi solution quickly and easily, the release added.

Each node in the ZenWiFi AC system has a quad-core CPU, is able to handle heavy traffic, and ensures strong Wi-Fi connections from anywhere in the living or business space.

The back of each router has one Gigabit Ethernet WAN port, three Gigabit Ethernet LAN ports, and one USB 3.1 Gen 1 port for nearby PCs, networked storage, printers, and direct-attached hard drives or USB flash drives, according to the release.

ROG Swift 360Hz

Image: Teena Maddox/TechRepublic

The ROG Swift 360Hz is the world's first 360Hz gaming monitor with NVIDIA G-SYNC technology, according to the release.

Most gaming monitors are available in 240Hz, but the ROG Swift 360Hz can expel 50% more frames per second. On a 24.5-inch display size and FUll HD resolution, the new monitor is sure to put gamers at No. 1.

The Zephyrus G14 and the Zephyrus G15

The ultra-slim Zephyrus G14 and Zephyrus G15 gaming notebooks are made for portable gaming, as stated in the release.

The Zephyrus G14 is only 17.9mm thin and 1.6kg, in models without the custom LED AniMe Matrix. On select displays with the Matrix, the displays use 1,215 mini LEDs that emit a white glow with 256 levels of brightness control.

With that display, users can build custom animations frame by frame and type messages in various fonts. The G14 will be available between Q1 and Q2 2020, according to the release.

At 19.9mm in thickness and 2.1kg, the Zephyrus G15 has a 240Hz IPS-level gaming panel, Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, and compatibility with adaptive sync technology.

The G15 will also be available between Q1 and Q2 2020, but users should contact their local ASUS representative for more information, the release added.

