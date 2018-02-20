ASUS takes AR to the enterprise with flip-up Windows Mixed Reality Headset

Building a slide deck, pitch, or presentation? Here are the big takeaways:

The flip-up ASUS Windows Mixed Reality Headset HC102 is now available for sale at $429.

The ASUS Windows Mixed Reality Headset HC102 requires no external sensors, which could make it an attractive option for traveling marketing teams.

The ASUS Windows Mixed Reality Headset HC102 is now officially for sale, retailing for $429 on the company's website and from other authorized retailers. The headset features a unique flip-up design that allows the user to switch between virtual reality (VR) and the real world seamlessly.

While the design of the ASUS headset seems familiar, its convertible nature could make it more useful as a business training tool. Employees could quickly switch between a live class and a virtual training environment, for example.

ASUS originally unveiled the headset alongside a Chromebox and some mini PCs at CES 2018. According to a press release announcing its availability, the ASUS Windows Mixed Reality Headset HC102 only takes 10 minutes to set up, which could add to its enterprise appeal.

The new headset also requires no external sensors to create a virtual environment for the user. This could make the device easier to travel with and more readily usable at trade shows and marketing events. It also means that users aren't stuck in a pre-defined area when exploring VR, the release said.

The ASUS HC102 is built on the Windows Mixed Reality experience. It features a 3K (2880 x 1440) resolution display and up to a 90Hz refresh rate, the release said. As such, users will be able to access more than 20,000 Windows apps and more than 2,000 Steam VR titles, the release said.

The headset is accompanied by two wireless controllers, much like the HTC Vive headset. The HC102 has two front-facing cameras built into it with six-degrees-of-freedom (6DoF) position tracking, the release said. Each controller has 32 LED lights that allow the headset to track their movement.

Sensors such as a gyroscope, accelerometer, and magnetometer help orient the user in the virtual world, the release said. Tracking can be synced with no latency or distortion.

