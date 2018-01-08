ASUS unveils new laptops and all-in-one PCs at CES 2018

Building a slide deck, pitch, or presentation? Here are the big takeaways:

ASUS announced five computers—three laptops and two all-in-one PCs—at CES 2018. While the Windows 10 devices are designed with the consumer in mind, business professionals may find the slim and portable devices helpful for day-to-day or travel use.

The ZenBook Flip 14 leads the line-up. The 2-in-1 laptop has a 14-inch touchscreen that swivels 360 degrees, good for those in creative fields. At 13.9 millimeters thin and as light as 3 pounds, and with its 13-hour battery life, the Flip 14 may also be a good business travel companion. The Flip 14 will launch in March 2018 starting at $899.

The company also announced the ZenBook 13, which weighs even less—2.17 pounds—and has up to 15 hours of battery life. Along with the familiarity of the Windows 10 system, the ZenBook 13 has an 8th Generation Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB PCle SSd.

The ASUS X507 laptop rounds out the laptop side of the announcement. Dubbed as the "ideal laptop for daily computing," the X507 has a 7th Generation Intel Core i7 processor and NVIDIIA GeForce MX110 graphics.

The Vivo AiO V272 and Vivo AiO V222 are the two new PC options. Both have Windows 10 and the ASUS ZenAnywhere remote access app, which also turns the computers into personal cloud storage centers, according to the announcement. The V272 has a 27-inch multitouch display, while V222 has a 22-inch display.

The ZenBook 13, X507, V272, and V222 will all be available in the first half of 2018, and their prices will be announced at launch.

