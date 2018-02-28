ASUS ZenFone 5Z and 5 could be budget-friendly alternatives to the iPhone X

Building a slide deck, pitch, or presentation? Here are the big takeaways:

ASUS unveiled their ZenFone 5 series at MWC 2018, sharing four phones: The 5Z, 5, Q, and Max M1.

ASUS' MWC headliners, the 5Z and the 5, could be good enterprise alternatives to the iPhone X, with AI capabilities and new Snapdragon processors but at half the cost.

ASUS showcased their 2018 ZenFone 5 series at Mobile World Congress 2018 (MWC) on Tuesday.

The series includes four phones—the 5Z, 5, 5Q, and Max M1—with the former two acting as headliners. As noted by our sister site CNET, the devices share almost the exact same design as the popular iPhone X. With increased artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities and top-of-the-line Snapdragon processors, the 5Z and 5 could be cheaper alternatives to the iPhone X for business professionals.

Both dual-camera 6.2-inch smartphones, the headliners are the first ASUS phones with AI capabilities, according to the press release. Described as the "high-performance version of the ZenFone 5," the 5Z has a Snapdragon 845 processor and a Qualcomm Artificial Intelligence Engine. Starting at $499, it could be a more affordable option to the $1,000 iPhone X.

In comparison, the ZenFone 5 has a Snapdragon 636 processor and has a 90% screen-to-body ratio. Its AI capabilities boost its communication and photography experiences, with new AI-enabled tools like photo learning and a beauty consultant, the release said.

The ZenFone 5Q and Max M1 round out the series. Introduced onstage as the ZenFone 5 Lite, the 5Q has a four-camera system with front and rear 120-degree cameras. The 6-inch phone also comes with a rear fingerprint sensor and facial recognition.

The Max M1 boasts high battery life with a 4000mAh battery, with the power for up to 36 hours 3G talk time and up to 23 hours of Wi-Fi use. Its battery power could potentially make it a good choice for on-the-go professionals who can't recharge their phone all the time, or business travelers looking for a low-cost second device.

