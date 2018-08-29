At 2 lbs, Acer's new Swift 5 is the world's lightest 15-inch notebook

On Wednesday, Acer announced its latest Swift 5 (SF515-51T) notebook, the world's lightest PC notebook with a 15-inch display, according to a press release. Weighing 2.2 pounds, Acer's Swift 5 could be a great option for business pros on the go.

The Swift 5 is powered by 8th Generation Intel Core i7-8565U and Core i5-8265U processors, providing responsive performance for up to 10 hours of battery life, said the release.

SEE: Digital transformation: A guide for CXOs (Tech Pro Research)

The notebook's exterior is constructed from magnesium-lithium alloy for a thin but durable design, said the release. The slim chassis is only .63 inches thick, but still has room for the Windows Hello fingerprint reader that allows customers to access their accounts faster and keep information more secure, added the release.

One of the most appealing features of the Swift 5 is its wide viewing angles. With extremely narrow bezels, the device has an 87.6% screen-to-body ratio, which makes video streaming and viewing easier, said the release. Acer's BluelightShield also reduces blue-light emissions for nighttime use.

"Acer continues to drive innovation with the Swift 5, a Windows 10 PC that packs a lot of power in a sleek, light and ultra-thin design," Paul Donovan, Microsoft vice president of partner and device solutions, said in the release. "The Swift 5 brings superior battery life, portability and the convenience of password-free logins with Windows Hello for those who are always on the go, whether for business or personal use."

Acer also announced its 14-inch display Swift 5, which is updated with the latest Intel Core Processors, according to the release. Additionally, the Swift 3 line is expanding to 4G LTE capabilities.

The 15-inch display Acer Swift 5 will be available in January 2019, starting at $1,099.

The big takeaways for tech leaders:

Acer announced on Wednesday the new Swift 5 notebook, the world's lightest 15-inch display weighing 2.2 lbs.

The new model features 10-hour battery life and a thin, sleek design, making the device easy to transport.

Stay informed, click here to subscribe to the TechRepublic Tech News You Can Use newsletter. Subscribe

Also see