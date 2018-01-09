At 8.98 mm wide, Acer's new Swift 7 is world's thinnest laptop

Building a slide deck, pitch, or presentation? Here are the big takeaways:

At CES 2018, Acer launched the Swift 7, which it calls the world's thinnest laptop at 8.98 mm.

The Swift 7 includes built-in Intel XMM 4G LTE connectivity and runs on Windows 10.

At CES 2018, Acer unveiled the new Swift 7, dubbed the world's thinnest laptop. At 8.98 mm thick, the Swift 7 refresh is an always-connected PC with an Intel Core i7 processor running on Windows 10, according to a press release.

For comparison, the MacBook Air is just over 17 mm thick.

The Swift 7 represents Acer's foray into the premium PC market, following Hewlett Packard and Dell, who both found success there, according to our sister site ZDNet. The laptop's small size could make it a strong option for business travelers or professionals who take their machines home each night. However, it will face competition from the HP Spectre and a number of other ultra-portable laptops now on the market, as noted by our other sister site CNET.

SEE: CES 2018: The Big Trends for Business (ZDNet/TechRepublic special feature)

The laptop also features built-in Intel XMM 4G LTE connectivity, so professionals can always stay connected on the road. Meanwhile, 802.11ac wireless with 2x2 MIMO offers fast, reliable connections to an office or home network, the release noted.

For world travelers, the Swift 7 includes eSIM technology, allowing users to download and activate eSIM profiles. It also ships with a Transatel profile, with up to 1GB of free data included, valid for one month in 48 countries, the release said.

The device is powered by a 7th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, and includes 10 hours of battery life and 256GB of PCIe SSD storage and 8GB of LPDDR3 memory. It also includes a fingerprint reader for secure sign-in via Windows Hello.

The Swift 7 also includes a 14-inch, high-resolution Full HD IPS5 display, with a Corning Gorilla Glass NBT touchscreen and touchpad.

"Acer's new Swift 7 is a great Windows 10 PC for on-the-go professionals or consumers who crave portability and connectivity," Peter Han, vice president of partner devices and solutions at Microsoft Corporation, said in the release. "The Swift 7 is thin, light, and perfect for customers to stay connected on the go."

The Acer Swift 7 will go on sale in North America in March, starting at $1,699.

At CES, Acer also announced a refreshed Spin 3 laptop, a lower-cost option with a hinge that allows it to function as a laptop, tablet, or display. The Spin 3 includes an 8th Gen Intel Core processor and up to 12 hours of battery life, as well as a 14-inch display. The Spin 3 will be available in North America in February, starting at $599.

Stay informed, click here to subscribe to the TechRepublic Tech News You Can Use newsletter. Subscribe

Also see