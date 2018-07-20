AT&T: 5G coming to 3 more cities in 2018, here's the list

As cellular companies plan on extending their 5G coverage to cities nationwide, AT&T announced Friday that its coverage is set to expand to three additional cities.

According to a press release, AT&T plans to have a dozen cities covered with 5G by the end of 2018. After today's announcement, the company is half way there.

SEE: Mobile device computing policy (Tech Pro Research)

AT&T previously announced 5G coverage of Dallas, Atlanta, and Waco. Here are the three cities that can expect to see their coverage changed soon:

1. Charlotte, North Carolina

2. Raleigh, North Carolina

3. Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

AT&T isn't along in its 5G efforts. Verizonannounced that it was "full steam ahead" in its plans for 5G deployment in the later half of 2018. T-Mobile also noted that it was planning a launch in 30 cities this year, including New York City and Los Angeles.

As reported by TechRepublic's Conner Forrest, 5G adoption won't be immediate, as it requires new infrastructures and technologies to operate, but it is a change users are looking forward to. The appeal of 5G lies both in its higher internet speeds and low latency, which could potentially improve the capabilities of cloud computing and unlock future potential for autonomous vehicles.

5G is expected to make change in the US economy and on how people work, as reported by TechRepublic's Alison DeNisco Rayome.

The big takeaways for tech leaders:

In its quest to cover 12 cities with 5G by the end of 2018, AT&T announced that Charlotte, Raleigh, and Oklahoma City would be getting the service. .

5G coverage remains a hot topic in tech, with many people looking forward to increased internet speed for more productivity and lower latency.

Stay informed, click here to subscribe to the TechRepublic Tech News You Can Use newsletter. Subscribe

Also see