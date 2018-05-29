AT&T, Google partnership to provide more secure link to the cloud for businesses

On Tuesday, Google Cloud and AT&T announced a new partnership to more securely connect business customers to the cloud.

The pair will tap Google Cloud Partner Interconnect, announced in April, which can establish a direct connection between an on-prem data center and Google's platform for hybrid cloud deployments through 23 global partners, including AT&T. Through this, business customers will be able to use AT&T NetBond for Cloud to securely connect to Google Cloud Platform, according to a press release.

The partnership will allow organizations to move workloads across multiple cloud environments without the need for a public internet connection, making connecting to the cloud a more private experience. It also allows data centers that are located far from a Google Cloud region to connect at up to 10Gbps, the release noted.

Virtually every business is now moving workloads the cloud, but security and a talent shortage remain a top concern, with 40% of companies slowing migration due to these issues, according to a recent report. This Google Cloud and AT&T partnership could help make CISOs more comfortable with cloud security by offering more private and secure connections.

As part of the partnership, G Suite will also now be available through AT&T Collaborate, giving businesses access to a single solution for chat, voice, video, and desktop sharing, to improve worker productivity. The partnership will give businesses the option to enable carrier-grade voice reliability and security from within G Suite.

Google will be one of more than 20 cloud providers in the Netbond for Cloud ecosystem, offering access to more than 130 different cloud solutions, according to the release.

"We're committed to helping businesses transform through our edge-to-edge capabilities. This collaboration with Google Cloud gives businesses access to a full suite of productivity tools and a highly secure, private network connection to the Google Cloud Platform," Roman Pacewicz, chief product officer at AT&T Business, said in the release. "Together, Google Cloud and AT&T are helping businesses streamline productivity and connectivity in a simple, efficient way."

