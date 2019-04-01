Automation will transform business, but 36% of IT pros say their peers are not on board

Despite the numerous benefits of automation in the workplace, employees aren't convinced, according to a DXC Technology report.

Business leaders are spearheading automation implementation in the workplace, according to a recent DXC Technology report. The majority (86%) of IT and business decision makers said that automation and artificial intelligence (AI) would be transformative for organizations, as the technology will be able to predict and prevent application challenges and improve efficiency, the report said.

The report surveyed 500 IT business leaders to assess their attitudes around how automation could affect application performance in the digital enterprise. Respondents spanned across the UK, Germany, Japan, and the US, representing job sectors including insurance, banking, healthcare, travel, and transportation.

The benefits of automation are widely known and echoed in the report; respondents said they believed investing in this technology would improve customer experience (49%), increase customer retention (46%), and provide greater customer satisfaction (46%). Without automation, 78% of respondents said reaching zero application downtime would be a "distant dream," the report added.

Despite all of the benefits of this form of digital transformation, and overwhelming support from senior management, only 36% of respondents said their peers are fully accepting of automation to improve application quality. While employees might have some reservations, the report found that the benefits often outweigh reservations.

Other barriers in automation investment include security risks (44%) and legacy technology hurdles (36%), the report found. However, 82% of respondents said investments in AI-driven technologies to help applications management would result in major competitive advantages for their companies.

"Because legacy technologies can require so much of an organization's resources, it is essential for organizations to establish a plan to simplify their existing IT structures and free up funds for automation and other digital technologies," Rick Sullivan, vice president of digital applications and testing at DXC Technology, said in a press release.

