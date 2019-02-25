AWS comes to Sprint Curiosity IoT platform for enterprise traffic routing, processing, data storage

Amazon Web Services will be integrated with Sprint's distributed IoT core network.

Sprint will bring Amazon Web Services (AWS) storage and Internet of Things (IoT) services to its Curiosity IoT platform, the telecom provider announced on Monday. The move will offer enterprise customers optimized traffic routing, processing, and storage of IoT data, according to a press release.

Businesses are increasingly using IoT for tasks such as detecting and troubleshooting issues remotely, predicting maintenance needs, tracking production line efficiency, monitoring devices—all things that directly impact a company's revenue, as TechRepublic's Teena Maddox reported.

Combining the AWS cloud and the Curiosity IoT native LTE core will allow enterprises to process IoT data locally, distribute IoT applications, and forward data to the cloud to run analytics. This will help businesses gain better information for making decisions regarding IoT applications and machine learning use cases, the release noted.

The partnership with AWS will offer Curiosity IoT customers access to Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3), AWS IoT Analytics, and AWS IoT Things Graph.

Sprint's Curiosity platform includes a native LTE core that is fully virtualized and distributed geographically, the release said. It allows for edge and cloud collaboration, where IoT applications can be distributed with the platform and be responsible for locally processing IoT data and then forward a subset to the cloud for long-term analytics, it noted.

"AWS IoT Core Services coupled with Sprint Curiosity™ IoT platform can drive actionable intelligence and business outcomes for customer IoT device data on Sprint's next generation wireless network," said Jean-Philippe Poirault, Head of AWS Telecom, Amazon Web Services, Inc. "In addition, providing customers with the ability to purchase Sprint's cellular connectivity rate plans on AWS Marketplace enables businesses of all sizes to securely connect their IoT devices to AWS."

At Mobile World Congress 2019, Sprint also announced that it would launch its 5G network in May, our sister site ZDNet reported.

The big takeaways for tech leaders:

Sprint is integrating AWS storage and IoT services to its Curiosity IoT platform.

The integration will help enterprises with traffic routing, processing, and data storage.

