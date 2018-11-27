​AWS IoT suite now includes SiteWise for industrial data collection

This article originally appeared on ZDNet.

Amazon Web Services (AWS) has announced a new Internet of Things (IoT) managed service for industrial-scale data collection.

AWS IoT SiteWise is targeted at sensor-enabled industrial equipment, with the service allowing for the monitoring of data collection points to identify issues across facilities such as equipment failure and production defects, as well as to centralise the data collected.

IoT SiteWise, although announced only as a limited preview, will connect to an organisation's industrial equipment through a gateway that connects on-premises data servers, collects data, and sends the data to the AWS Cloud.

IoT SiteWise can also be used on an AWS Snowball Edge gateway or installed on a third-party industrial gateway that will interface directly with onsite servers that store equipment sensor data.

Coupled with IoT SiteWise is AWS IoT Events, a new cloud-based, fully managed IoT service for event response and detection.

"AWS IoT Events recognises events across multiple sensors to identify operational issues, such as equipment slowdowns, and triggers alerts such as notifying support teams of an issue," the company explained in a statement.

AWS IoT Events and SiteWise are both currently available in preview in the US West (Oregon), US East (Northern Virginia), and EU (Ireland) regions.

Still on IoT, AWS used its Monday night pre-re:Invent show to announce new features to AWS IoT Greengrass.

AWS IoT Greengrass, announced at re:Invent in 2016, brings local compute, messaging, data caching, sync, and machine-learning inference capabilities to edge devices.

Two years later, AWS has extended its capabilities, including connectors to third-party applications and AWS services, hardware root of trust private key storage, and isolation and permission settings.

Another service available in preview is AWS IoT Graph, touted as an easy way for developers to connect devices and web services to build IoT applications, mostly due to its "drag and drop" user interface.

Once built, the application can be deployed onto AWS IoT Greengrass-enabled devices. However, it's just in preview and the same three regions are the only places that can currently access it.

BLE support in Amazon FreeRTOS is now also available in beta, allowing users to securely connect Amazon FreeRTOS devices that use BLE to AWS IoT through Android and iOS devices.

Disclosure: Asha McLean travelled to AWS re:Invent as a guest of AWS

