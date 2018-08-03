AWS makes Device Defender generally available for IoT security

This article originally appeared on ZDNet.

Amazon Web Services on Thursday announced the general availability of AWS IoT Device Defender, a fully-managed service that audits connected devices for suspicious behavior.

The service can audit and monitor an entire fleet of devices, including different types of devices, to ensure they're in compliance with all required policies. It alerts a customer when those policies are not being met or when it detects abnormal behavior.

Device Defender was first announced at last year's re:Invent conference with a host of other new IoT services, including a new operating system for devices that run on microcontroller units (MCUs). At the conference, AWS CEO Andy Jassy referred to "IoT" one of the more legitimate "buzzwords" in the industry.

Still, IoT security is a major concern. Earlier this year, Gartner said worldwide spending on IoT security is set to increase to $1.5 billion in 2018, up from an estimated $1.2 billion in 2017. Gartner said that an estimated 20 percent of enterprise organizations have witnessed at least one IoT-based attack in the past three years.

Device Defender is accessible via the AWS Management Console. Customers are charged for audits on a per-device, per-month basis or for monitored datapoints on a per-datapoint basis. AWS is offering allocations in the AWS Free Tier.

