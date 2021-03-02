AWS selected as official cloud provider of PGA Tour

The partnership will offer new fan experiences and engagement opportunities with features like Every Shot Live and access to historical events dating back nearly 100 years.

Image: AWS/PGA Tour

On Tuesday, Amazon Web Services announced that it had been selected as the PGA Tour's official cloud provider. The partnership is intended to offer enhanced fan experiences and engagement opportunities using AWS capabilities such as machine learning, artificial intelligence and more, the companies said.

"This transformational partnership with AWS will give our fans the opportunity to experience the PGA TOUR like never before," said PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan. "Growing and diversifying our fan base is a top priority for us, and thanks to the collaboration and innovation from AWS, we are creating more ways to experience the game of golf, while personalizing our content to enable fans to engage with the tournaments and players they support."

Using AWS capabilities such as machine learning, analytics, storage, and more, the PGA Tour will process and deliver footage from golf tournaments, AWS explained, and the raw footage captured at these tournaments will be used to create new fan experiences.

The Every Shot Live feature will allow fans to catch every shot by each tournament participant and follow specific golfers to catch the athlete's performance in real time. This means golf fans will be able to access the starting field's more than 32,000 shots at The Players Championship, the release said.

A TOURCast feature will provide "video game-like control of the golf viewing experience," allowing fans to access on-demand shot statistics, peruse alternative viewing angles, "navigate around the course," the release said, and AWS will enable faster content delivery during televised and over-the-top streaming platform events.

The Tour will also build a "data lake for real-time and historic multimedia content" and this process will involve migrating nearly a century's worth of content such as audio, video, and images. AWS's Amazon Rekognition deep learning system will then allow the Tour to tag content with " specific metadata like player names and sponsor logos" and provide "instant access" to historical tournament moments, enhanced commentary and more.



"The partnership and experience we create with the TOUR will be unique. Unlike other sports, there's more than one ball in play on a golf course, which makes it harder for fans to follow how every player is performing," said Andy Jassy, CEO of Amazon Web Services.

"Our collaboration with the TOUR will change the way that fans will be able to connect with the sport by giving them real-time access to virtually every moment on the course and letting them determine how they experience the game," Jassy continued.

