Azure Event Grid helps developers build event-based and serverless apps in the cloud

Building a slide deck, pitch, or presentation? Here are the big takeaways:

Microsoft's event routing service for the cloud, Azure Event Grid, is now generally available.

The service could help make it easier for developers to build event-based applications or serverless applications in the cloud.

Microsoft Azure Event Grid, the company's fully-managed event routing service, was brought into general availability on Tuesday, according to a Microsoft blog post.

The service allows apps and services to subscribe to all the events they need for operation, whether they originated in the Azure ecosystem or not, the post said. As such, having Azure Event Grid in general availability could make it easier for developers to build event-based applications and serverless applications.

"These events are delivered through push semantics, simplifying your code and reducing your resource consumption," the post said. "You no longer need to continuously poll for changes and you only pay per event. The service automatically scales dynamically to handle millions of events per second."

Using Azure Event Grid, developers can react to events with serverless options from Microsoft such as Azure Functions or Azure Logic Apps, the post said. They can also use Azure Automation or custom web hooks for proprietary code or with third-party services. "This means any service running anywhere can publish events and subscribe to reliable Azure Events," the post said.

Apps leveraging Azure Event Grid can be built on-premises, or in the cloud. If the user chooses to go with public cloud, they will not be restricted to Azure's public cloud offerings, the post said.

In addition to building serverless apps, the service can also be used to automate infrastructure operations, the post said. One example provided by Microsoft would be to tag VMs as they are spun up and send a notification to your Microsoft Teams channel as well. The service can also facilitate communication among components of disrupted apps, as data can be streamed from Event Hubs to a data warehouse, the post said.

Azure Event Grid is available in the West US, East US, West US 2, East US 2, West Central US, Central US, West Europe, North Europe, Southeast Asia, and East Asia regions currently, but more are planned, the post said. Azure Event Grid has 99.99% (four 9s) availability, and can be leveraged through new Event Grid SDKs as well.

The first 100,000 events per month are free, and interested developers can access the quickstart guide here.

