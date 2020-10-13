Best Amazon Prime Day 2020 deals on home office products

Amazon Prime Day offers great discounts on home office products that will help make your workday better.

Amazon Prime Day runs Oct. 13-14 this year, and there are great deals on thousands of products. With so many people working from home because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Prime Day is the perfect opportunity to get a home office set up or upgraded without breaking the bank. The following products can be used to update your current home office or help make working from home easier.

Disclaimer: The pricing and product availability information was accurate at the time of publication.

Samsung Business 24-inch computer monitor Image: Amazon A good monitor is a must-have for any home office--it can help your overall productivity. This 24-inch Samsung monitor has a 1920x1080 IPS Panel with 75Hz refresh rate, which creates clear images with a wide viewing angle. The monitor's stand is fully adjustable to provide the best angle for your work needs, has a slim, bezel-less design, and the Eye Save Mode and Flicker Free technology are designed to reduce eye strain. The monitor can be mounted on a wall or a multi-monitor setup. Connectivity options include: HDMI, DisplayPort, VGA, and a built-in USB hub featuring two USB 2. 0 ports and two USB 3. 0 ports. $155 at Amazon

BenQ 32-inch 4K monitor Image: Amazon If you're looking for a larger monitor for your home office, the high-resolution BenQ 32-inch LED 4K UHD monitor might fit the bill. The monitor uses HDR support and Brightness Intelligence Plus technology images to produce clear, detailed images that automatically adjust brightness and color temperature based on screen content and lighting conditions and has Eye-care tech to help reduce eye strain. Connectivity options include: HDMI 2.0, DP1. 4, and USB-C only for video. $449 at Amazon

TP-Link WiFi router Image: Amazon When working from your home office, it's important to have a reliable internet connection. This dual band wireless router won the JD Power award for highest in customer satisfaction in 2017 and 2019. It supports 802.11AC, IGMP Proxy/snooping, AP Mode, Bridge and Tag VLAN to optimize IPTV streaming, Guest Network, Parental Controls, Access control, and Bandwidth Control. It also has 1200 Mbps of total available bandwidth, uses two external antennas for a stable wireless connection, is easy to manage, and offers 24/7 technical support. $28 at Amazon

NETGEAR WiFi Mesh Range Extender EX8000 (AC3000 Tri-Band) Image: Amazon You might have a designated office in your home, but sometimes you may need to work in other rooms. With this NETGEAR WiFi Mesh Range Extender EX8000, you're covered for up to 2,500 square feet, and you can connect up to 50 devices in your home--plus, you can use your existing network SSID. The device provides up to 3000 Mbps performance, is compatible with any wireless router, gateway, or cable modem with Wi-Fi, and supports WEP and WPA/WPA2 wireless security protocols. $240 at Amazon

Bose QuietComfort 35 (Series II) Wireless Headphones Image: Amazon Working from home doesn't mean that you're free from distractions--outside noises, children or other loved ones in the house, dogs barking, and plenty of other things can make it hard to focus on the task at hand. The Bose QuietComfort 35 (Series II) Wireless Headphones could provide some relief. These limited edition, over ear headphones offer three levels of noise cancellation so you can listen to what you want instead of what's going on around you. These headphones also feature a noise-rejecting dual-microphone for clear voice pick-up, easy Bluetooth pairing, personalized settings, and are Alexa-enabled so you can listen to music or get information as needed. Available colors: Triple Midnight (limited edition), Silver, and Black. $199 at Amazon