Best Buy has special Black Friday pricing on hundreds of electronics, games, toys, appliances, and much more.
Black Friday is traditionally the day after Thanksgiving, but Best Buy is offering Black Friday pricing today. You can find great deals on TVs, laptops, tablets, soundbars and speakers, cameras and recorders, and hundreds of other products. If you're trying to get your holiday shopping done early, the following ideas might make the perfect gift for a co-worker, loved one, or even yourself.
Disclaimer: These Best Buy Black Friday sales run through Oct. 14 at 11:59 pm CT; please note that prices are subject to change, and quantities are limited.
Hover-1 Superfly electric self-balancing scooter (six mile maximum operating range and 7 mph max speed)$120 at Best Buy
Arcade1up Ms. PAC-MAN 8-games-in-1 full-size cocktail table$450 at Best Buy
Samsung 2.1 Ch 290W soundbar with wireless subwoofer (Dolby audio)$130 at Best Buy
GoPro HERO8 4K waterproof action camera$300 at Best Buy
Insignia sonic portable Bluetooth speaker$25 at Best Buy
CORSAIR K70 low-profile rapidfire wired gaming mechanical speed switch keyboard with RGB back lighting$90 at Best Buy
Razer Kraken X wired stereo gaming headset for PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices$33 at Best Buy
Hasbro Game Night for Nintendo Switch$15 at Best Buy
Hey! Play! non-traditional giant wooden blocks tower stacking game$50 at Best Buy
Philips Hue lightstrip plus 2m base kit + 1m extension bundle (non-Bluetooth)$60 at Best Buy