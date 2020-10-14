Our editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, TechRepublic may earn a commission.

Best Buy Black Friday deals: Games, soundbars, hoverboards, and more
by in Hardware on October 14, 2020, 2:21 PM PST

Best Buy has special Black Friday pricing on hundreds of electronics, games, toys, appliances, and much more.

Black Friday is traditionally the day after Thanksgiving, but Best Buy is offering Black Friday pricing today. You can find great deals on TVs, laptops, tablets, soundbars and speakers, cameras and recorders, and hundreds of other products. If you're trying to get your holiday shopping done early, the following ideas might make the perfect gift for a co-worker, loved one, or even yourself. 

Disclaimer: These Best Buy Black Friday sales run through Oct. 14 at 11:59 pm CT; please note that prices are subject to change, and quantities are limited.

Hover-1 Superfly electric self-balancing scooter

hoverboard.jpg
Image: Best Buy

Hover-1 Superfly electric self-balancing scooter (six mile maximum operating range and 7 mph max speed)

$120 at Best Buy

Arcade1up Ms. PAC-MAN table

pacman-game-2.jpg
Image: Best Buy

Arcade1up Ms. PAC-MAN 8-games-in-1 full-size cocktail table

$450 at Best Buy

Samsung soundbar with wireless subwoofer

samsung-soundbar.jpg
Image: Best Buy

Samsung 2.1 Ch 290W soundbar with wireless subwoofer (Dolby audio)

$130 at Best Buy

GoPro HERO8 4K waterproof action camera

go-pro.jpg
Image: Best Buy

GoPro HERO8 4K waterproof action camera 

$300 at Best Buy

Insignia sonic portable Bluetooth speaker

insignia-bluetooth-speaker.jpg
Image: Best Buy

Insignia sonic portable Bluetooth speaker

$25 at Best Buy

CORSAIR gaming keyboard

corsair-gaming-keyboard-2.jpg
Image: Best Buy

CORSAIR K70 low-profile rapidfire wired gaming mechanical speed switch keyboard with RGB back lighting

$90 at Best Buy

Razer gaming headset for PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices

razer-headset-2.jpg
Image: Best Buy

Razer Kraken X wired stereo gaming headset for PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices

$33 at Best Buy

Hasbro Game Night

hasboro-game-night.jpg
Image: Best Buy

Hasbro Game Night for Nintendo Switch

$15 at Best Buy

Hey! Play! wooden blocks tower stacking game

wooden-block-game-2.jpg
Image: Best Buy

Hey! Play! non-traditional giant wooden blocks tower stacking game

$50 at Best Buy

Philips Hue lightstrip (non-Bluetooth)

phillips-lightstrip.jpg
Image: Best Buy

Philips Hue lightstrip plus 2m base kit + 1m extension bundle (non-Bluetooth)

$60 at Best Buy

