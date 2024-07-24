Looking into learning C, one of the most popular programming languages? There are a lot of quality tutorials and videos on learning C available for free, including an especially straightforward guide from w3schools.

You could also take guided courses, which often require either fees or subscriptions and provide more structured learning. Sometimes, they include live feedback and answers from an instructor. We’ve chosen five top online courses for learning C. Some provide certifications of completion to display on LinkedIn or include on a resume.

Is learning C still useful?

Learning C is still a useful skill in 2024, as C is still a popular language. If you are starting to learn programming or want to see whether programming might be the right career path for you, trying C can be a good place to start. Since its creation in 1972, C has shaped the way people program. Learning C makes it easier to learn other programming languages, since many other languages share the same “roots.”

Best of C courses: Comparison table

Course Harvard’s CS50

(Harvard University on edX) C Essential Training

(LinkedIn Learning) C Programming with Linux Specialization (Coursera) C Programming for Beginners (Udemy) Introductory C Programming Specialization (Coursera) Cost Free for course, $219 for certification. $19.99. $59 per month with Coursera Plus. $124.99. $59 per month with Coursera Plus. Duration 11 weeks at 10 - 20 hours per week. 2 hours, 51 minutes. 2 months at 10 hours per week. About 25.5 hours. 5 months at 10 hours per week. Skill level Beginner. Intermediate. Beginner. Beginner. Beginner. Certificate of completion? See cost information. Yes. Yes. Yes. Yes.

Harvard’s CS50: Best for a taste of the Ivy League The computer science course at Harvard University, available on-campus or online, is renowned for its rigorous, well-taught material and high production value. “Every lecture is intentionally high-energy and theatrical, so students are excited to learn,” wrote Tommy MacWilliam, former Harvard educator and former head of platform at Quora. CS50 is a general computer science course. You’ll learn everything from understanding algorithms to writing in SQL. But C is one of the topics covered, and learning it in context can help participants understand the field of programming better overall. Pricing CS50 can be viewed for free. EdX offers a $219 certification of completion. Duration CS50 takes about 11 weeks to complete at 10 to 20 hours per week. Pros Cons Enlists highly regarded professors.

Includes a community of people who have completed CS50 as a rite of passage.

Provides challenging exercises.

Offers a wide range of computer science skills.

Includes advanced exercises in C. The broad scope of this course may make it inefficient if you specifically want to learn C. Prerequisite There are no prerequisites for this course. Visit edX

SEE: C consistently appears at the top of the TIOBE Programming Community index, a list of most-searched programming languages.

C Essential Training: Best on a budget I’ve taken a course on LinkedIn Learning to enhance my news coverage and found the presentation to be clear and the information thorough. I chose LinkedIn Learning’s C Essential Training because the narration is straightforward and practical, and because it has positive reviews. This course covers writing in C, the development cycle, finding and fixing bugs, header files and libraries, and more. Pricing LinkedIn Learning costs $19.99 per month for an individual. Duration This course takes about 2 hours and 51 minutes to complete. Pros Cons Focuses on C and practical skills.

Teaches the mathematics required for programming in C. Short duration Prerequisite There are no prerequisites for this course. Visit LinkedIn Learning

C Programming with Linux Specialization: Best for Linux machines This course has especially positive reviews, and its focus on Linux can help you show practical skills to a current or potential employer. The course covers developing and debugging code, interpreting and using algorithms, compiling C with Linux and manipulating computer memory using pointers in C. Pricing C Programming with Linux Specialization can be accessed through a Coursera Plus subscription, which costs $59 per month. Duration This course takes about two months to complete at 10 hours per week. Pros Cons Learn Linux and C together.

Understand algorithms and other elements of computing necessary for a career as a programmer. Covers a lot of material in a relatively short time, which may be overwhelming if you prefer a more measured or more classroom-like experience. Prerequisite There are no prerequisites for this course. Visit Coursera

C Programming for Beginners: Best for beginners C Programming for Beginners may not be as polished as the other courses on this list, but if you prefer the Udemy format or already have a subscription, it offers a solid foundation for those aiming to become full-time or freelance C programmers. Reviews paint a picture of a challenging, well-organized course. Pricing This course costs $124.99. Duration C Programming for Beginners consists of 25.2 hours of videos, plus quizzes. Pros Cons Suitable for people with a wide range of experiences, from complete beginners to people with some coding experience looking to brush up on C.

Materials are well-organized and thorough. Some reviews say this course involves too much copy-pasting code and not enough hands-on exercises or projects.

No way to check why your answers to quizzes are incorrect. Prerequisite This course has no prerequisites. Visit Udemy

Introductory C Programming Specialization: Best for the long haul To complete the Introductory C Programming Specialization from Duke University, you’ll need to take four courses: Programming Fundamentals

Writing, Running and Fixing Code in C

Pointers, Arrays and Recursion

Interacting with the System and Managing Memory This certification sets itself apart by including general programming: It begins with a class appropriate for total beginners before transitioning to challenging coding projects. With the longest time span of any course on this list, Introductory C Programming Specialization will be a decent addition to a resume or LinkedIn profile. Pricing Introductory C Programming Specialization can be accessed through a Coursera Plus subscription, which costs $59 per month. Duration This course takes about five months to complete at 10 hours per week. Pros Cons Taught by university faculty.

Reviewers praise the courses for being well-organized. The section “Writing, Running and Fixing Code in C” has mixed reviews, with some people reporting the exercises were unclear or unrelated to the other material covered.

Some material may be outdated, particularly the course’s use of emacs. Prerequisite There are no prerequisites for this certification. Visit Coursera

Best overall C online course

My pick for best overall C online course is Harvard’s CS50. It covers a wide variety of programming skills while also digging into what works in C. While the certification cost means you’re paying in part for the name of the university, the content is validated by positive comments from previous students. CS50 is taught by renowned computer science professor David J. Malan, who is praised for his theatrical, passionate and rigorous teaching style and materials.

Methodology

We selected these courses based on the popularity of the learning platforms, reviews on those platforms, on the polish and thoroughness of the course material where possible, and on word-of-mouth on Reddit. Each course is different, so choose which one has the right format, length and learning style for you.