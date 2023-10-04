International PEO providers help companies with global hiring, human resources, payroll, taxes and compliance. Check out our list of the best international PEOs.

Managing a team of international staff members can open up a world of possibilities for your business, allowing access to talent across the globe. However, international workforce management requires companies to follow the guidelines and adhere to the rules involved in employing global teams.

Professional employer organization (PEO) services can eliminate the hassle of international hiring and outsourcing and provide a more secure way for employers to expand their operations abroad.

Read on, as we’ve analyzed the top global PEO companies to help support growing U.S. teams. This article covers the best in the market and provides information on their pricing, key features, pros and cons so you can make an informed choice for your business.

Top international PEO comparison

The following table provides a deeper look at the features and capabilities provided by each PEO. Take a look at how each option stacks up against one another based on their approaches to these significant PEO services.

Starting price Payroll management Benefits administration Compliance features Global tax support Papaya Global $12/mo./employee Yes Yes Yes Yes Try Papaya Deel Custom Yes Yes Yes Yes Try Deel Velocity Global Custom Yes Yes Yes Yes Try Velocity Horizons $299/mo. Yes Yes Yes Yes Try Horizons Oyster Custom Yes Yes Yes Yes Try Oyster

Top international PEO for your business

Papaya Global: Best overall international PEO Papaya Global merges each of the key facets of international PEO into one comprehensive solution. This cloud-based system provides features and capabilities for managing global workforces and supporting international workers with benefits and payroll services. The system even has a self-service portal, which offers global employees, workers and contractors more control and visibility over their payroll and employment information. With the ability to administer locally compliant payments in over 160 countries, this customizable HRIS has what it takes to support internationally expanding teams. The system also plays well with others, supporting integration connections with third-party tools to sync data between solutions securely. This, along with real-time data monitoring, can allow users to track their business’s HR, payroll and payment data to gain valuable insights and develop accurate reports. Pricing Full-service payroll: Starts at $12 per employee per month.

Starts at $12 per employee per month. Payroll platform license: Starts at $3 per employee per month.

Starts at $3 per employee per month. Data and insights platform license: Starts at $150 per location per month.

Starts at $150 per location per month. Payments-as-a-service: Starts at $3 per employee per month.

Starts at $3 per employee per month. Employer of record: Starts at $650 per employee per month.

Starts at $650 per employee per month. Contractor management: Starts at $2 per contractor per month.

Starts at $2 per contractor per month. Global expertise services: Starts at $190 per employee per month. Features Automated payments.

Equity management.

Workforce analytics.

Contract management.

Approval chains.

Payslips. Pros Integrates with various popular third-party business software solutions, including Oracle, NetSuite and SAP SuccessFactors.

Offers a high-level of customization options.

Papaya Personal self-service portal is available in multiple languages.

Payroll intelligence suite provides reports for payroll, admin, billing, HR and payments data. Cons Pricier than most alternative PEOs.

Lacks common HR features like training management and performance monitoring tools. For more information, read our full Papaya Global review. Try Papaya Global

7 Best AI Art Generators of 2023 A stand-out aspect of Deel’s features would be its HR tools that streamline hiring and onboarding. Attracting global talent is easier for businesses that use Deel, as it allows them to provide localized benefits for each country where they have a foreign entity. Deel also has local entities and partners across the United States and in over 150 international countries. Pricing EOR: Services for hiring international employees, starting at $599 a month.

Services for hiring international employees, starting at $599 a month. Contractors: Payroll plan for international contractors, starting at $49 a month.

Payroll plan for international contractors, starting at $49 a month. Global payroll: Multi-country payroll services, requiring a custom quote.

Multi-country payroll services, requiring a custom quote. Deel HR: Automated HR admin and reporting systems, starting at $0.

Automated HR admin and reporting systems, starting at $0. Immigration: Services for handling immigration and sponsor visas, requiring a custom quote. Features Deel debit card.

Worker’s compensation coverage.

Tax filing.

Benefits administration.

Payroll processing.

Benefits compliance tools. Pros Support from 200+ local HR and legal experts.

Businesses can pay global contractors through 15+ payment methods.

EOR services available, which assume the compliance risks involved in hiring and compensating international employees and ensuring compliance with local payroll regulations.

20+ integration options with third-party solutions. Cons Certain features exclusive to higher-cost plans, such as government declarations and contractor misclassification protection.

EOR services are calculated per employee or contractor, making them expensive for some businesses. For more information, read our full Deel review. Try Deel

Velocity Global: Best for global benefits Velocity Global was selected as the top choice for companies looking to offer attractive benefits for their international talent. It provides a range of comprehensive benefits so businesses can remain competitive when hiring abroad and improve the retention rates for their global workforce members. International staff will surely appreciate the employment offerings provided through Velocity Global, including global benefits and international retirement plans. Its global immigration features allow businesses to support their workforce members even when they move internationally, and Velocity Global offers unlimited access to flexible workspaces in 120+ countries. Pricing Velocity Global does not provide pricing information on its website and encourages users to request a custom quote. Features Global payments.

HR technology.

Immigration services.

International pensions.

Global equity.

Mobile application. Pros Businesses can hire, pay and support staff in over 185 countries and territories.

Intuitive software simplifies processes involved in compliant global expansion.

Solution is designed to satisfy the needs of small, medium and large companies. Cons Doesn’t provide transparent pricing information online or offer a free trial or demo.

Website provides limited information. Try Velocity Global

Horizons: Best for fast-growing businesses Businesses that are expanding to bring on more workforce members must have a streamlined solution for processing their onboarding, payroll, management and compliance. This is especially true for companies expanding globally. Fortunately, Horizons offers software services to help organizations grow their operations internationally through a co-employment arrangement. Growing businesses can benefit from the platform plans, which provide tools and capabilities for managing international contractors, full-time global employees or large teams. Its features allow for rapid expansion, and businesses can hire employees in 180+ countries in just 24 hours. Plus, with locally compliant labor contracts, global benefits and contractor payments in 70+ local currencies, Horizons simplifies the operations involved in international business growth. Pricing Employer of record & PEO: Starts at $299 per month.

Starts at $299 per month. International contractors: $49 per month.

$49 per month. Larger teams: Requires a custom quote. Businesses can also choose to incorporate any of the following paid add-on services. International health insurance: Starts at $80 per month.

Starts at $80 per month. Visas and work permits: Priced at fair local rates for the specific hiring location.

Priced at fair local rates for the specific hiring location. International recruitment: Priced at fair local rates for the specific hiring location. Features Labor contracts with e-signatures.

Payslip distribution.

Invoice approvals.

Labor contract adjustments.

Health insurance coverage.

Onboarding assistant. Pros All plans come with features for onboarding assistance for easy expansion.

Larger Teams plan lets businesses choose between more invoicing capabilities, including the group invoice option or the invoice split option.

Optional add-on services allow companies to expand the functionality of their plans and can provide more support for processes like international hiring, visa assistance and health coverage. Cons Certain features are limited to the EOR or Larger Team plans, like payslip distribution and on-site HR presence.

No transparent pricing is available online for the Larger Team plan. Try Horizons

Oyster: Best EOR alternative International PEOs can be extremely helpful for companies that want co-employment perks. However, they do require businesses to own local entities in the country they’re hiring within, as per the co-employment arrangement. Unfortunately, this is not always possible for businesses looking to hire international talent fast, so global EORs, like Oyster, enable companies to hire in countries without entities. Oyster EOR does not operate through a co-employment status. Instead, it acts as the legal employer for the hiring company so that it can easily and compliantly hire new international workforce members without needing to establish local business entities. Pricing Contractor plan: Starts at $29 per contractor per month.

Starts at $29 per contractor per month. Employee plan: Starts at $599 per employee billed monthly, or $499 per employee per month when billed annually.

Starts at $599 per employee billed monthly, or $499 per employee per month when billed annually. Scale plan: Requires a custom quote. Features Automated global hiring.

Local and global benefits packages.

Automated workflows.

Global compliance.

Country-specific insights.

Global contractor hiring. Pros Offers a free trial and demo of the software.

Offers benefits and payroll for global workforce members in 120+ currencies.

Employee plan operates as Oyster’s global employer of record solution in 130+ countries. Cons Limited integration capabilities with third-party business software.

Using Oyster to hire employees can be costly, with the price per employee per month higher in some countries than others. For more information, read our full Oyster review. Try Oyster

Key services of international PEOs

Payroll management

PEOs help organizations ensure the accuracy and efficiency of their international payroll operations. Aspects that are common with international PEOs can include multi-currency support, multiple payment methods and local compliance support for international tax laws. PEOs may also automate the calculation and filing of workers’ taxes according to local tax codes, maintaining up-to-date operations based on countries’ changing tax rates and codes.

Benefits administration

Benefits administration tools and services are a common service with PEOs. They provide tools for streamlining HR facets for businesses, including those involved in managing employee benefits in compliance with local regulations.

Compliance features

Businesses expanding into new international markets must maintain compliance with the laws and regulations specific to the countries in which their workforce members reside. PEOs help companies maintain compliance with up-to-date tax regulations, local labor laws and employment standards across various countries and jurisdictions. This enables businesses to carry out HR processes that align with each country’s requirements.

Data management

Data involved in employment and payroll for workforce members is highly sensitive and must be securely managed and stored. International PEOs help businesses protect data by securing sensitive information per the data privacy regulations in each jurisdiction. Tracking data can also help company leaders reach actionable insights and develop valuable business reports.

Global tax filing

Global PEOs take tax worries off of the business by processing tax calculations like income taxes, social security contributions and deductions. They can then generate tax reports and appropriate filings for each international jurisdiction. This ensures your company is compliant with each country’s latest tax rates and rules.

How do I choose the best international PEO for my business?

The best international PEO for your business will vary based on your unique needs and circumstances. Consider the specific strengths and weaknesses of each service and how they would align with your current processes.

It would be best to also consider the goals of your organization. For instance, a business that wants to improve its international worker retention could benefit from the impressive benefits offered through Velocity Global. Organizations looking to hire workers abroad may appreciate Deel’s international hiring capabilities or Horizon’s features for fast global expansion.

Of course, a PEO may not be suitable for businesses that do not own local entities abroad. In this case, EOR software like Oyster can be an excellent alternative.

Methodology

This is a technical review using compiled literature researched from relevant databases. The information provided within this article is gathered from vendor websites or based on an aggregate of user feedback to ensure a high-quality review.