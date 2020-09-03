Best mobile apps for business users

This article is courtesy of TechRepublic Premium. For more content like this, as well as a full library of ebooks and whitepapers, sign up for Premium today. Read more about it here .

With millions of apps available, it's hard to discern the best from the worst--until now.

Need to record or transcribe an interview? There's an app for that.

Want to learn how to meditate? There's an app for that, too.

Feeling nostalgic and craving a game like Tetris? You guessed it. There's an app for that (and for Pac-Man, Galaga Wars, Journey of Amazing Frogger, and Pong).

Statista.com reported that the Google Play Store has 2.96 million apps, and Apple's App Store has almost 1.85 million available apps for iOS as of August 2020.

With millions of apps a download away, it's nearly impossible for business users to discern between the "must-haves" and "must-avoids?"

The TechRepublic Premium ebook 200+ essential apps you need to know about filtered out the best from the worst, so users don't have to waste time and device space with a not-so-great app.

Based on curated content from TechRepublic and ZDNet, the ebook provides crucial info about the most useful iOS and Android apps for business users. Mac users can learn about optimum security and productivity apps, as well as preferred apps for iPad and Apple Watch. Avid Android users will want to learn about apps that help users receive a better Wi-Fi connection, test data connections, and keep track of data usage.

The ebook also reveals indispensable apps for online or distance learning, translation services, video conferencing, job seekers, health and wellness, travel expenses, desktop client apps for Linux, Macos and Windows, and much more.

Mobile data and analytics provider, App Annie reported that consumers spent 1.6 trillion hours on mobile devices in the first half of 2020 with a 220% increase in time spent in business apps.

When that many hours are dedicated to mobile devices, it's important that business users spend their time wisely with apps that can enhance their productivity.

The ebook recommends apps for keeping devices safe, password management, mobile payment, and project management.

For those users who are concerned about returning to work and the impact of COVID-19, the ebook gives guidance about apps for social distancing, contact tracing, and coronavirus tracking for employees.

With so many apps at your fingertips, it's important that a device doesn't run out of fuel when you need to use an app. Don't worry. There's an app for that: The most battery-draining apps are featured in the TechRepublic Premium ebook 200+ essential apps you need to know about.

