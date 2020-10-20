Best mobility gifts in 2020

If you're at a loss for what to buy your on-the-go friend or loved one, start with this handy list and let your imagination be inspired.

It's that holiday time of the year, where people start thinking about those in their orbits and what gifts to give them. For some, the task is simple. For others, however, it might as well be herculean--especially given we're still in the midst of a pandemic. But don't worry, if you have trouble finding gifts, TechRepublic has you covered. This time around we're going to focus on those gifts pertaining to mobility--phones, laptops, and those things that help you while on the go. Hopefully this short list of ideas will jump start your shopping for the season.

A new Chromebook Image: Acer For many, the most logical choice in laptops are Chromebooks because they were built with mobility in mind. ChromeOS is lightning fast, free of the complexity and vulnerabilities found in so many other operating systems, and they just work. So if you're considering purchasing that loved one, friend, or co-worker a laptop, why not go for a Chromebook? You'll get more bang for your buck and the recipient will be up and running (without problems) in no time. If this option sounds good to you, why not get the best in breed with the Acer Chromebook Spin 713. This laptop has a beautiful 6:3 touchscreen display, a brilliant backlit keyboard, an HDMI port, a 10 hour battery life, a 10th generation Intel i7 processor, 8 GB of DDR4 RAM, and 128 GB of internal SSD storage. The Spin 713 is a beast of a Chromebook that will satisfy any user looking for speed and reliability. You can find the Acer Chromebook Spin 713 on Amazon for $849.

A flagship phone Image: Apple This one is tricky. Why? First and foremost, which platform are we talking about? Android? iOS? At least on the iOS side, the decision is (mostly) made for you. You buy the latest, greatest version of the iPhone. Simple. Get an iPhone 12 Pro for $999.00 or an iPhone 12 Pro Max for $1099 via Apple's website. But what about Android? This is where it gets confusing. You'd think the most obvious choice would be to go for the Google Pixel--for the longest time, that phone was the gold standard. That's not the case now. In fact, the Google Pixel 5 took a bit of a step back (at least in "flagship" standards) by using a not-so flagship CPU and the same long-in-the-tooth camera sensor they've been using for the last couple of iterations. Even so, the Pixel 5 is a good buy at $699.00. However, if you're looking at true flagship specs, you'll want something like the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra (priced around $994), which has 12 GB of RAM, a Snapdragon 865 Plus CPU, 128 GB, 256 GB, or 512 GB of internal storage, and a brilliant 6.9-inch AMOLED display. Or, maybe you'll want to look at the OnePlus 8 Pro, which sells for a respectable $799 and includes a beautiful 120Hz OLED display, a Snapdragon 865 CPU, 8 or 12 GB of RAM, and 128 or 256 GB of internal storage.

A phone case Image: OtterBox Personally, I like my phone without a case, but I'm insanely careful with my device. For those on your list who are always on the go and accident prone, a phone case is a very good idea. The case you purchase will depend on the phone it will serve, but if you're unsure of what case to buy, one of the best brands on the market is OtterBox. The OtterBox cases are incredibly good at protecting those devices and OtterBox has a case for nearly every flagship device on the market--even newer devices like the Google Pixel 5 and iPhone 12. If you want the best protection for your recipient's phone, you cannot go wrong with OtterBox. Prices start at around $49.95.

Earbuds Image: AfterShox Another tricky purchase is earbuds. Here's the thing, most people want what's popular--that's why you see so many AirPods in the wild. But, there are two very important things you should consider with earbuds: Does your recipient demand very good audio quality?

Does your recipient use earbuds for exercise and how much do they sweat?

If you answer yes to the first question, you might get away with AirPods, if the recipient in question has an iPhone, and isn't a true audiophile. If your recipient listens to vinyl and looks at tube amplifiers the way you look at new cars or a rack of brand new servers, the AirBuds will not do. Instead, look toward the Sony WF-1000XMS True Wireless Earbuds. These earbuds offer brilliant sound (as far as earbuds go), noise cancelling, 24-hour battery life, touch interaction, AlexaVoice control, and a mic for phone calls. The one drawback with the Sony's is that they are not designed for workouts. You sweat in this and they'll die a premature death. If your recipient primarily uses their earbuds for exercise, I'm going to recommend the same brand I've been using for years and have yet to have a single failure. That brand is AfterShox. These are bone-conducting headphones (not in-ear buds) that sit outside your ear and conduct sound via your skull. Although they may not be audiophile quality, they laugh at sweat. I've been using the AfterShox Titanium, but will soon upgrade to the AfterShox Aeropex, because the new version offers even better waterproofing and dual Bluetooth device connectivity. That's right, the Aeropex can connect to two different devices simultaneously. Cost: Sony WF-1000XMS - $228.00, AfterShox Titanium - $79.99, and the AfterShox Aeropex - $159.95.

A Bluetooth speaker Image: Sonos While we're talking about speakers, why not get your recipient a Bluetooth speaker? Some simply don't like wearing headphones and would much rather enjoy the more rich aural experience that can be delivered with an actual speaker. If that sounds like your recipient, consider the incredible sounding Sonos Move. This Bluetooth speaker delivers quite the sonic punch and can also deliver music from a large array of sources, using Wi-Fi or Bluetooth. The Move also makes use of voice command, so you can control the music without having to have your phone in hand. The battery life on the Move should get you around 11 hours and the case is incredibly durable (but not waterproof). Cost: $399.00 from the Sonos website.

A smartwatch Image: Samsung Here's another instance of what you buy depends on the recipient's phone of choice. If you're buying for an Apple fan, you'll want to go the iWatch route. If the person you're buying for is an Android user, your best bet is the Samsung Galaxy Active 2. Both watches will make the recipient of your gift incredibly happy. Although the iWatch does offer a few more interesting features (such as measuring blood oxygen level), both deliver a great experience and keep the wearer informed and in touch. Since pairing a Galaxy Active 2 to my Google Pixel phone, I've missed fewer calls, recorded more workouts, and remained better apprised of my schedule. The only time that watch leaves my wrist is for charging. Cost: iWatch from $399 on the Apple site and the Samsung Galaxy Active 2 from $249 on Amazon.

A wireless charging stand Image: Google The vast majority of flagship phones include wireless charging, so why not gift your favorite person with a wireless charging stand? My personal favorite is the Google Pixel Stand. It's a bit pricey, but it holds the phone without worry it'll slip and slide off. If your phone is a Pixel, it includes a few extra features such as a slideshow of memories from Google Photos, ambient light that mimics sunshine, and more. As far as charging, the Pixel stand can handle up to 10W charge for Pixel 3, Pixel 3XL, Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL, and Pixel 5, and will charge your Pixel 3, Pixel 4, or Pixel 5 in portrait and landscape modes. But the Pixel stand isn't just for Pixel phones--this handy device will charge any Qi compatible device. Cost: $79.00 From the Google Play Store.