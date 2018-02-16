Search

Innovation

Best practices for tracking mobile workers in emergency events

Everbridge's Meg Lovell shares best practice procedures for employers and their mobile tech workers during an emergency situation.

By | February 16, 2018, 12:00 PM PST

Whether it is a hurricane, a bomb, an earthquake, an active shooter, or another emergency situation, mobile employees should know how to respond. TechRepublic met with Everbridge's Meg Lovell to discuss best practices for mobile worker emergency response.

Mobile employees are often overlooked in the workforce, though they are just as valuable as employees who work in the office. "It's very important not to forget those particular employees," said Lovell, noting that companies should have records of things like an employee's home office, and sites they visit.

SEE: 10 apps to help you prepare for, respond to, and recover from a natural disaster

When employees are on the move, it complicates things for their employer. Tracking their unexpected locations or requesting an employee's travel plans, and feeding that information into a system can give employers a sense of what area their people are in, she said.

Companies can also use mobile apps that allow their mobile workforce to check-in. In the case of an emergency, the use of an app can allow the employer to notify their workers if a situation pops up while they are on the job. "It's always good to be able to just pull up a map and see who's there or circle a map and have it push out a notification to those that are in a particular affected area," she added.

Also see

alert.jpg
Image: iStock/yanggiri

Related Topics:

Digital Transformation Artificial Intelligence Internet of Things Smart Cities Hardware

About Dan Patterson

Dan is a Senior Writer for TechRepublic. He covers cybersecurity and the intersection of technology, politics and government.

Editor's Picks

How Sephora is leveraging AR and AI to transform retail and help customers buy cosmetics

Startup Republic: How France reinvented itself for the 21st century by wooing entrepreneurs to Paris

The secret to being a great spy agency in the 21st century: Incubating startups

NASA's unsung heroes: The Apollo coders who put men on the moon

Free Newsletters, In your Inbox