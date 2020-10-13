Best Prime Day 2020 deals on Amazon devices

Devices like the eero mesh Wi-Fi system, Echo Dot, and Ring alarm system are all marked down for Prime Day this year. Read to find out more about available discounts and bundle offers from Amazon.

During Amazon Prime Day, thousands of products ranging from laptops and office supplies to TVs and other home goods are discounted significantly for Prime members. While members are guaranteed to find just about anything on their list at a lower price, deals on Amazon devices are especially good. Here are a few of the best deals available for Amazon devices.

Disclaimer: The pricing and product availability information was accurate at the time of publication.

Amazon eero mesh Wi-Fi system (2 pack) Image: Amazon The eero mesh Wi-Fi system offers coverage for your entire home, up to 3,000 square feet. The device can be managed with Alexa so you can manage your Wi-Fi access for various devices, has cross-compatible hardware, and uses TrueMesh technology to avoid congestion, buffering, and dropoffs on your network. $118 at Amazon

Echo Dot (3rd Gen) smart speaker with Alexa Image: Amazon The 3rd generation Echo Dot is one of Amazon's most popular smart speakers. It offers access to Alexa so you can play music, get answers to questions, get news updates, check the weather, control compatible smart home devices, and much more. For Prime Day, Amazon is offering several bundle options including: Six months of free Amazon Music Unlimited, a $5 smart plug, a free smart bulb, or a wall mount. $19 at Amazon

Echo Show 8 with Alexa and HD smart display Image: Amazon Amazon's Echo Show 8 features an 8" HD screen, stereo sound, and Alexa built in. The device can be used for video calling and messaging, watching TV shows or movies, displaying pictures, or listening to music, podcasts, or audiobooks. The Echo Show 8 can also manage your smart home with voice control or on the display screen. For Prime Day, Amazon is offering several bundle options with the Echo Show 8, including: $5 smart plug, a one-year Food Network Kitchen subscription, or a stand + $5 smart plug. $65 at Amazon

Ring Alarm 5-piece kit (2nd Gen) with Echo Dot Image: Amazon This Ring Alarm five-piece kit and Echo Dot bundle includes one base station, one keypad, one contact sensor, one motion detector, and one range extender as well as a 3rd generation Echo Dot. The do-it-yourself alarm system comes with optional 24/7 professional monitoring for $10/month. The alarm system sends mobile notifications to you when your system is triggered, and you can change alarm modes and monitor Ring devices through the mobile app. It can also be paired with Alexa-enabled devices so you can control the alarm system with your voice and receive Smart Alerts with Alexa Guard. $120 at Amazon