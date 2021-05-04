Best Star Wars Day tech gadgets: May the 4th be with you

Fun tech gear for "Star Wars" fans on May 4, aka Star Wars Day, and beyond.

These might not be the droids you're looking for, but they're definitely out of this world tech gadgets for "Star Wars" fans. May 4 is recognized as Star Wars Day among devotees, and we've gathered some of the newest and most interesting items to consider for your collection, whether you're rooting for the Rebel Alliance or secretly siding with the Sith.

OtterBox Grogu/Baby Yoda Stand for Amazon Echo Dot Image: Otterbox This is a new stand for the Amazon Echo Dot from OtterBox. It's inspired by Grogu, aka Baby Yoda, from "The Mandalorian." It features a nonslip base and adds galactic flare to any setting. It will be available for pre-order starting on May 4 at 3 am ET, and will be available on June 10. $25 at Amazon

Star Wars The Black Series Boba Fett Premium Electronic Helmet Image: Best Buy "The Mandalorian" has brought new appreciation to Boba Fett and a replica of his helmet is available for pre-order. Boba Fett was one of the most fearsome and capable bounty hunters in the galaxy and this was his distinctive Mandalorian armor. This cosplay helmet has a dropdown rangefinder with two red LEDs that flash in a "hunting" pattern and a white LED-illuminated heads-up display. $120 at Best Buy

OtterBox Symmetry Series Darth Vader Sith Lord iPhone XR case Image: OtterBox Get in touch with your Dark Side with this Symmetry Series "Star Wars" case for the iPhone XR. It's slim and offers protection against drops. Available for other iPhone models, too. Even better, OtterBox is offering 15% off "Star Wars" products on May 4 in celebration of Star Wars Day. $55 at OtterBox

LEGO Imperial Probe Droid Image: LEGO One of the newest items in LEGO's Star Wars collection is this Imperial Probe Droid with 683 pieces and an 18+ label. $60 at LEGO

Star Wars The Black Series First Order Stormtrooper Electronic Helmet Image: Best Buy Get ready for some serious cosplay with this electronic Stormtrooper helmet. It has an electronic voice effect to distort the wearer's voice to sound like a First Order Stormtrooper. There's an adjustable fit and interior padding for a comfortable wear because all Stormtroopers want to be comfortable. It's available for pre-order now from Best Buy. $100 at Best Buy