BetterCloud bolsters G Suite security with rapid risk identification

On Wednesday, SaaS operations management platform BetterCloud launched a real-time security monitoring and reporting solution for businesses using G Suite. The solution, called Activity-Based Alerts for Google Cloud, allows enterprises to continuously monitor cloud activity for malicious or unauthorized behavior, and automates security responses to prevent intrusions, according to a press release.

"The explosion of SaaS has left organizations with far too many applications to manage and a deluge of data to reign in," David Politis, CEO and founder of BetterCloud, said in the release. "Every second of every minute, people are taking actions within SaaS applications such as downloading files, forwarding emails, installing external applications and more. Identifying and assessing anomalous behavior in these circumstances can be highly challenging — and lacking the ability to respond quickly can result in data slipping through the cracks."

Activity-Based Alerts was created to help enterprises analyze user activity in G Suite, according to the release. IT can use the solution to set security policies and alerts to protect business data from unauthorized file downloads and suspicious user access.

BetterCloud can monitor files activity like views and downloads in Google Drive, to ensure that sensitive data is accessed only by authorized users. When an internal or external unauthorized user views or downloads a file, IT is immediately alerted, the release noted. IT teams can also set policies that revoke sharing settings on a document.

The solution also monitors users' login and access behavior in G Suite, and can detect a sign in from an unusual location. If a privileged user like an IT administrator or C-level executive attempt a suspicious login, the solution can automatically clear any active sessions across applications and devices, prompting the user to log back in.

Since humans are the weakest link in enterprise security, more companies may be seeking out automated solutions like this to mitigate risks. For other tips on how to help your employees understand cybersecurity best practices, click here.

Activity-Based Alerts is now available for Google Cloud, Okta, Dropbox, and other SaaS applications, the release noted.

The big takeaways for tech leaders:

BetterCloud's Activity-Based Alerts for Google Cloud, allows enterprises to continuously monitor cloud activity for malicious or unauthorized behavior, and automates security responses to prevent intrusions.

The solution monitors file activity Google Drive, as well as user logins.

